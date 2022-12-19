BNP's dream of a 'Rainbow Nation'

The BNP is set to announce today a 27-point comprehensive outline to bring massive reforms in the country's constitution, judiciary and administration framework if it is voted to power.

Forming a "National Unity Government" with political forces who will contribute to the ousting of the ruling Awami League government is a priority in the outline, a copy of which has been obtained by The Business Standard (TBS).

Besides, a "national reconciliation commission" will be formed based on nationalism to implement the party's elusive dream of a "Rainbow Nation" – a country of diverse races and cultures and far away from conflicts and divisiveness, according to the outline.

The outline will be unveiled at The Westin Dhaka hotel around 3pm, BNP Standing Committee Member Dr Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain told The Business Standard (TBS) on Sunday.

The reforms include steps such as constitutional amendments to reintroduce the election-time neutral government system, the introduction of a bi-cameral legislature, and other administrative reforms aimed at establishing a more harmonious and democratic state.

Mosharraf Hossain told TBS, "The draft was prepared in line with BNP's vision. But we have discussed all the issues at length with like-minded parties which are partners of our simultaneous movement against the government."

With the next parliamentary election a year away, the main opposition BNP is ramping up its ongoing anti-government movement and electioneering.

"It will not be a big task to topple the government through vigorous movements," said the BNP leader, expressing hope that other anti-government parties will actively participate in the BNP rally on 30 December in support of the 10-point demand and 27-point reform outline of BNP.

According to the outline, the party plans to ensure checks and balances between the executive powers of the president and prime minister, amend the election commission appointment act, and form a judicial commission, and a media commission.

It also has plans to introduce a bi-cameral legislature with educationists, professionals, and political and social scientists.

Over the past decade, the Awami League government has brought many unreasonable basic constitutional amendments in order to cling to power, the outline said.

Thus, a "Constitution Reform Commission" will be formed to review and repeal all controversial and undemocratic amendments and changes, it mentioned, adding that the democratic rights of the people will be restored by reintroducing the Referendum System in the constitution.

The BNP would also introduce an "election-time neutral caretaker government" system and would amend Article 70 of the constitution to ensure lawmakers' voting rights in the parliament independently.

According to the draft, the party aims to ensure that all elections are conducted on the ballot paper, without the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

To put an end to human rights violations, including extra-judicial killings and enforced disappearances, Human Rights Commission chiefs will be appointed as per the Universal Human Rights Charter, the draft said.

In addition, an "economic reform commission' will be introduced to ensure good governance in the economic and financial sectors.

The rights of all ethnic minority groups will be protected, as well as the freedom of different religious communities, it said.

The final draft of this outline was prepared after several rounds of discussions with political allies. The previously announced 10-point demand and the outline – everything is moving ahead in coordination," BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury told TBS.

Meanwhile, a Liaison Committee is also being formed soon to coordinate among the parties involved in the simultaneous movement. After the 30th December mass rally, the movement will get a new dimension and will be stronger, he added.

A year before the 2018 general elections, the BNP also unveiled its mass reform programme "Vision 2030" which had somewhat similar objectives, among others.

The party, however, witnessed a humiliating defeat in the election with only a few BNP lawmakers getting elected.

Five BNP lawmakers on 10 December, the day of the party's Dhaka rally took place, submitted resignations, to press home the party's demand for an election-time non-partisan government.

The caretaker government system was abolished in 2011. The BNP launched movements for its restoration and boycotted the 2014 parliamentary election as the demand was not met.

The current government also rejected the party's demand for a caretaker government this time around.

From a mass rally in Dhaka a week ago, the BNP put forward a 10-point charter of demands including the resignation of the current Awami League government, dissolution of the Parliament, and formation of a neutral caretaker government with a new election commission, which will ensure a level-playing field for all parties in the next polls.

Thirty-three political parties have supported the 10-point demand of BNP already.