BNP's Dhaka North member secretary, 3 others detained: Rizvi

Politics

UNB
02 November, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 03:54 pm

UNB
02 November, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 03:54 pm
A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected
A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected

The BNP has alleged that its Dhaka North city unit Member Secretary Aminul Haq and three others were picked up by the Detective Branch (DB) of police from the city's Gulshan area early today.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said a team of DB police raided a house near Hotel Amari and detained Aminul, also a former captain of the national football team, around 3:45am.

He said the law enforcers also picked up Jubo Dal's Dhaka North city unit Member Secretary Miraz, another Jubo Dal leader Pallab and Aminul's driver from the house.

Besides, the BNP leader said an artist and university teacher, Sanjay De Ripon, and Dhaka city unit BNP leader Shipon were arrested by police from Jatrabari during the "peaceful" blockade.

In a statement, he alleged that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has "turned the entire country into a prison."

"An extreme instability and frightening situation has been prevailing in the country due to mass arrests of BNP leaders and activists," Rizvi said.

Rizvi strongly protested and denounced the detention of Aminul and others and demanded the unconditional release of all arrested BNP leaders and workers.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh politics / BNP / BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

