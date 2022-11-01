BNP's democracy means launching torture on opposition: Joy

BNP's democracy meant carrying out torture and oppression on opposition party as BNP-Jamaat government used to foil Awami League rally through charging batons and firing tear-gas, Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy said.

He came up with the comment in a facebook post from his verified account this evening. A photograph of a news item of Dainik Janakantho was also attached with the post.

Joy said after assuming power in 2001, BNP-Jamaat government started launching oppression and tortures on Awami League leaders and workers.

Even they opposed Awami League in holding any peaceful rally or programme, he mentioned.

And even the government used to carry out subversive acts by "marginal terrorist group" under the banner of "Jatiayatabadi Bastuhara Dal" and fire tear-shell by police personnel, he said.

This pathetic incident was portrayed with picture in a report published in the Dainik Janakantho on 29 March, 2002, he said.

The report suggested that police dispersed workers at Awami League's peaceful rally at Muktangan by firing teargas shells in three times, he said.

Amid the situation, Sheikh Hasina addressed the rally and later police members carried out indiscriminate and heavy baton charge on leaders and workers and emptied the venue of the rally.

During the time, some hired marginal terrorists along with police carried out attacks on Awami League leaders and workers.

The terrorists were coordinated under the banner "Jatiyatabadi Bastuhara Dal" patronised by a lawmaker who was a syndicate member of member of BNP government's alternative power house Hawa Bhaban.

This section of marginal terrorists worked as carrier of drug peddlers of BNP-Jamaat's godfathers.

Some 20 leaders and workers of Awami League including Begum Matia Chowdhury, Sagufta Yasmin, Maria, Lipi, Shikha, Helen, Mayor Hanif, Mokhrusur Rahman and Abdus Sattar were wounded in the indiscriminate teargas shelling.