BNP's conspiracy to boycott elections foiled by new US visa policy: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has claimed that BNP's conspiracy to boycott the elections has been foiled by the new US visa policy.

The United States (US) recently decided to deny visas to individuals, from law enforcers to political leaders, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

"BNP has lost their path after not getting any response from their foreign masters as per their plan [of obstructing the election]," said Obaidul Quader in a press release on Monday (29 May) to condemn and protest the alleged lies and false statements of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

In the statement, Obaidul Quader, also the Awami League General Secretary, warned that if BNP does not participate in the elections, the elections will not be considered participatory in the national and international arena.

"At the same time, the United States has issued a strict warning against BNP's arson and destructive activities to disrupt the elections," he added.

He further said, BNP has hired lobbyist firms by spending millions of dollars to appease their foreign masters as the conspiracy continues.

"Not getting the expected response from the foreign masters, they are now plotting new dramas against the government and Awami League in light of the new visa policy of the United States," claimed Obaidul Quader.

He said, "On one hand they [BNP leaders] are blaming the government after getting injured by fighting among themselves, while on the other hand, they are also provoking Awami League leaders with obscene and ugly slogans and statements against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. In some places, they are trying to blame the government by carrying out unprovoked ambushes on police."

In the statement, he further added that Bangladesh Awami League does politics for the welfare of the people. All activities of Awami League revolve around upholding the hopes and aspirations of the people. People are the main strength of the Awami League.

"The more BNP sell the interests of the country and the people for seeking alms at the doors of foreign masters, the more they will become public enemies. No matter how hard the divisive BNP leaders try, the people of this country will not be fooled by their propaganda and lies. The people of Bangladesh are united under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina, a symbol of development, progress and prosperity," said the Awami League leader.