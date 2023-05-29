BNP's conspiracy to boycott elections foiled by new US visa policy: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
29 May, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 03:49 pm

Related News

BNP's conspiracy to boycott elections foiled by new US visa policy: Quader

TBS Report
29 May, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 03:49 pm
BNP&#039;s conspiracy to boycott elections foiled by new US visa policy: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has claimed that BNP's conspiracy to boycott the elections has been foiled by the new US visa policy.

The United States (US) recently decided to deny visas to individuals, from law enforcers to political leaders, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

"BNP has lost their path after not getting any response from their foreign masters as per their plan [of obstructing the election]," said Obaidul Quader in a press release on Monday (29 May) to condemn and protest the alleged lies and false statements of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

In the statement, Obaidul Quader, also the Awami League General Secretary, warned that if BNP does not participate in the elections, the elections will not be considered participatory in the national and international arena.

"At the same time, the United States has issued a strict warning against BNP's arson and destructive activities to disrupt the elections," he added.

He further said, BNP has hired lobbyist firms by spending millions of dollars to appease their foreign masters as the conspiracy continues.

"Not getting the expected response from the foreign masters, they are now plotting new dramas against the government and Awami League in light of the new visa policy of the United States," claimed Obaidul Quader.

He said, "On one hand they [BNP leaders] are blaming the government after getting injured by fighting among themselves, while on the other hand, they are also provoking Awami League leaders with obscene and ugly slogans and statements against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. In some places, they are trying to blame the government by carrying out unprovoked ambushes on police."

In the statement, he further added that Bangladesh Awami League does politics for the welfare of the people. All activities of Awami League revolve around upholding the hopes and aspirations of the people. People are the main strength of the Awami League.

"The more BNP sell the interests of the country and the people for seeking alms at the doors of foreign masters, the more they will become public enemies. No matter how hard the divisive BNP leaders try, the people of this country will not be fooled by their propaganda and lies. The people of Bangladesh are united under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina, a symbol of development, progress and prosperity," said the Awami League leader.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Obaidul Quader / US visa / Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

5h | Food
Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

7h | Panorama
Media companies are rushing to capture the youngest market of news consumers in the misplaced hope that this will ensure their survival. Photo: Bloomberg

News firms are too obsessed with wooing the young

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

1h | Corporate Talks
Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

2h | TBS World
Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

2h | TBS SPORTS
10 Asian rivers in danger due to climate change

10 Asian rivers in danger due to climate change

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration