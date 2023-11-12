BNP's blockade begins with Rizvi-led procession in Motijheel

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi led a procession march in the capital today to enforce the fourth phase of the nationwide 48-hour blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and their allied parties.

The procession march started from Motijheel Ideal School at around 7am on Sunday (12 November).

Moving towards the Motijheel intersection with the procession, BNP leaders and activists blocked the adjacent roads.

"People support BNP's movement to restore democracy and rights. No staged election will be allowed in the country while keeping 90% population out," Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said during the procession.

"BNP men will only leave after establishing people's voting right," he added.

Chhatra Dal brought another procession in Sowari Ghat on the banks of the Buriganga river in the capital early morning.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

The blockade was led by Chhatra Dal Joint General Secretary Dr Touhidur Rahman Awal.

Earlier on Thursday (9 November), the opposition parties announced a 48-hour countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade to press for the ouster of the government and the next election under a neutral caretaker administration.

The fourth-phase blockade will be effective from 6am Sunday till 6am on Tuesday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said in a virtual briefing on Thursday.

Rizvi said vehicles of the newspapers or media, ambulances, and vehicles transporting oxygen cylinders and medicines will remain out of the purview of the blockade.

The Jamaat-e-Islami and the Liberal Democratic Party, who have long been carrying out the simultaneous anti-government movement with the BNP, announced a similar programme by issuing press releases.