BNP's blockade begins with Rizvi-led procession in Motijheel

Politics

TBS Report
12 November, 2023, 08:25 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 09:20 am

Related News

BNP's blockade begins with Rizvi-led procession in Motijheel

The procession march started from Motijheel Ideal School at around 7am on Sunday

TBS Report
12 November, 2023, 08:25 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 09:20 am
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi leads a procession march in Motijheel on Sunday, 12 November 2023. Photo: Collected
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi leads a procession march in Motijheel on Sunday, 12 November 2023. Photo: Collected

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi led a procession march in the capital today to enforce the fourth phase of the nationwide 48-hour blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and their allied parties. 

The procession march started from Motijheel Ideal School at around 7am on Sunday (12 November).

Moving towards the Motijheel intersection with the procession, BNP leaders and activists blocked the adjacent roads.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"People support BNP's movement to restore democracy and rights. No staged election will be allowed in the country while keeping 90% population out," Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said during the procession. 

"BNP men will only leave after establishing people's voting right," he added.

Chhatra Dal brought another procession in Sowari Ghat on the banks of the Buriganga river in the capital early morning.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

The blockade was led by Chhatra Dal Joint General Secretary Dr Touhidur Rahman Awal.

Earlier on Thursday (9 November), the opposition parties announced a 48-hour countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade to press for the ouster of the government and the next election under a neutral caretaker administration.

The fourth-phase blockade will be effective from 6am Sunday till 6am on Tuesday, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said in a virtual briefing on Thursday.

Rizvi said vehicles of the newspapers or media, ambulances, and vehicles transporting oxygen cylinders and medicines will remain out of the purview of the blockade.

The Jamaat-e-Islami and the Liberal Democratic Party, who have long been carrying out the simultaneous anti-government movement with the BNP, announced a similar programme by issuing press releases.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / BNP blockade / Procession March / BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Colllected

Timeless elegance: The top 3 analogue watches for men in 2023

44m | Brands
If the conflict spreads beyond Gaza, the geopolitical implications would be even farther-reaching. Photo: Bloomberg

The wars of the new world order

24m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Echoes of Elegance: LJCM Speaker Mic Set hits the right notes

39m | Brands
Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

13h | TBS SPORTS
Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

15h | TBS Economy
Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

16h | TBS World
The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

17h | TBS World