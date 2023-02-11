BNP's anti-govt road marches underway at union level amid AL 'peace rallies'

TBS Report
11 February, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 02:59 pm

BNP's anti-govt road marches underway at union level amid AL 'peace rallies'

TBS Report
11 February, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 02:59 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies brought out road marches in several unions across Bangladesh on Saturday morning to press home their 10-point demand.

BNP leaders at the district level have been instructed by the party's Nayapaltan central office to make the countrywide programme a success with the spontaneous participation of people from all walks of life.

Also, many opposition parties including, Ganatantra Mancha, Ganatantrik Bam Oikya, the 12-Party Alliance, Samamona Jote, LDP, Gonoforum, and People's Party, are observing a similar programme in the different areas of the capital as part of the opposition's simultaneous protest.

In Munshiganj, leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated organisations started their demonstration around 10:30am at Muktarpur Old Ferry Ghat area of Panchsar Union of Sadar Upazila.  The road march ended in front of Muktarpur Bridge. 

Another road march – led by BNP's Organising Secretary (Dhaka division) Abdus Salam Azad – was brought out from the district's Gaudia Bazar, Lauhaganj upazila. 

In Sylhet, anti-government marches have been brought out in several unions including -- Nandirgaon, Rustampur, Purba Jaflong, Paschim Jaflong, Lengura, Nijpat, and Darbast.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Speaking with The Business Standard, Sylhet district BNP President Abdul Qayyum Chowdhury, said, "We have organised road marches in total 109 unions under 13 upazilas of the district. Most of the marches started at around 10am. The protest will continue till 5pm."

In Satkhira, BNP leaders and activists are bringing out marches in total 78 union parishads. Contacted, district BNP Member Secretary Abdul Alim said, "The marches will be made successful despite all government-made obstacles." 

On 4 February, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the march programme at the union level from a rally in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office.

Meanwhile, in an apparent attempt to counter BNP's anti-government road marches, Awami League (AL) has brought out "peace rallies" at the union level. The ruling party earlier kept its counter programmes limited in the capital city, but now expanded it to the grassroots level. 

The party has laid emphasis on the programme and moved its central leaders to the unions in 40 districts. They are to attend at least one rally and monitor the overall situation.

Awami League party issued a release on Friday with the announcement of the peace rally.

