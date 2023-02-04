BNP's anti-govt rally underway at Nayapaltan

Following a four-day peaceful and silent protest programme, BNP is holding an anti-government protest rally in front of its Nayapaltan office in Dhaka to press home their 10-point demand.

The presence of BNP men started growing in Nayapaltan and its adjacent areas from 12pm on Saturday (4 February). The programme started at around 1:30pm.

Hundreds of leaders and activists of the party and its affiliated organisations have already joined the demonstration.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

They have gathered between the Fakirapool and Nightingale intersections with banners, festoons, national flags and party flags in their hands.

Many were seen chanting slogans demanding the immediate release of Khaleda Zia, the resignation of the current government and the introduction of a caretaker government for the next national polls while wearing the same coloured caps.

A makeshift stage has been put up using trucks on the road in front of the party's headquarters.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

Party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other senior leaders are expected to address the protest very soon.

A large number of law enforcers, with riot gear, have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Besides, Awami League is scheduled to hold "peace rallies" in Dhaka and other metropolitan cities today in an apparent attempt to counter BNP's movement.

Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS

Meanwhile, police have detained at least 33 people, who were allegedly entering Dhaka from Ashulia and Tangail to join BNP's rally, from a checkpost in Aminbazar.

Contacted, Superintendent of Dhaka District Police Md Asaduzzaman, said, "This is routine police work. Although, security measures have been beefed up considering BNP's ongoing rally in Dhaka.

"We are questioning the detainees and verifying their answers."