BNP's anti-govt march from Mugda to Malibagh underway

Politics

TBS Report
01 February, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 03:02 pm

Related News

BNP's anti-govt march from Mugda to Malibagh underway

TBS Report
01 February, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 03:02 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

As part of BNP's four-day program, the leaders and activists of its Dhaka South City unit started marching towards the capital's Malibagh area from to press home their 10-point demand, including holding the next general election under a non-party caretaker government.

The protest was formally inaugurated in front of Kamalapur Stadium around 2:10pm on Wednesday (1 February).

It is the fourth such programme of BNP as the leaders and activists of the party's Dhaka North City unit marched from Gabtoli to Mirpur in the capital on Tuesday.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Thousands of leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies have joined the programme, carrying banners, national, party and white flags, festoons and portraits of the party's top leaders.

They brought small processions from different areas of the capital to join the demonstration.

A large number of law enforcers, with riot gear, have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Earlier in January, BNP announced the four-day march program in the capital for 28, 30, 31 January, and 1 February.

The party has already conducted their anti-government programmes from and to three locations in the capital –  Badda to Malibagh, Shyampur to Jatrabari, and Gabtoli to Mirpur-10.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Anti-Government Protests / Awami League / politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

5h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

How to redirect inward remittances to formal channels

6h | Panorama
Photo: Bloomberg

How the 'madoffs of Manhattan' can unravel Gautam Adani's empire

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Tips to incorporate sustainable construction

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Alka Yagnik guinness world record

Alka Yagnik guinness world record

4h | TBS Entertainment
Interest rate should be left to market

Interest rate should be left to market

4h | TBS Round Table
Adani’s shares fell sharply after allegation

Adani’s shares fell sharply after allegation

19h | TBS World
Why Messi was blocked on Instagram?

Why Messi was blocked on Instagram?

18h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

3
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi university students identified as problematic users of Facebook, internet: Study

4
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

5
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

6
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms