BNP's anti-govt march from Mugda to Malibagh underway

As part of BNP's four-day program, the leaders and activists of its Dhaka South City unit started marching towards the capital's Malibagh area from to press home their 10-point demand, including holding the next general election under a non-party caretaker government.

The protest was formally inaugurated in front of Kamalapur Stadium around 2:10pm on Wednesday (1 February).

It is the fourth such programme of BNP as the leaders and activists of the party's Dhaka North City unit marched from Gabtoli to Mirpur in the capital on Tuesday.

Thousands of leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies have joined the programme, carrying banners, national, party and white flags, festoons and portraits of the party's top leaders.

They brought small processions from different areas of the capital to join the demonstration.

A large number of law enforcers, with riot gear, have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Earlier in January, BNP announced the four-day march program in the capital for 28, 30, 31 January, and 1 February.

The party has already conducted their anti-government programmes from and to three locations in the capital – Badda to Malibagh, Shyampur to Jatrabari, and Gabtoli to Mirpur-10.