BNP's announcement on next course of action to come today as Ctg divisional road march begins

BNP's road march in the Chattogram division commenced despite persistent rainfall, marking the last day of the party's 17-day programme demanding the reinstatement of the caretaker government system.

Led by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the march initiated from Cumilla and is scheduled to hold two street rallies in Feni and Mirsarai upazila, culminating in a rally at Kazir Dewri in Chattogram, where the next course of action will be announced.

Meanwhile, Chattogram has been experiencing light to moderate rain since Thursday morning. BNP leaders and activists started assembling at the Mirsarai rally venue in small processions, undeterred by the adverse weather conditions.

Although the march was anticipated to reach Mirsarai by 3pm, it was yet to arrive at the time of this report at 4pm. In the interim, local leaders addressed the gathering starting from 10am in the morning.

Simultaneously, law enforcement agencies were observed to be on high alert, deploying special armored vehicles from Chattogram city.

The political climate of the upazila escalated last Friday following the tragic death of a teenager in a clash between BNP and Awami League factions in the Azampur area of Osmanpur union in Mirsarai upazila. The Awami League blamed BNP leader Aminul Islam for the youth's death, claiming him to be a Chhatra League member. Conversely, BNP contended that the deceased was an activist of Chhatra Dal.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Monirul Islam of Mirsarai Circle said the police are vigilant, anticipating potential clashes during the street meeting under such circumstances.

He said, "The police are prepared to address any situation. Several police teams are patrolling various points in the upazila, and, as of now, no clashes have transpired."