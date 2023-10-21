BNP's 28 Oct movement to drown in Jamuna or Buriganga: Info Minister

The sight of the vulture has fallen on Bangladesh when the nation is marching ahead, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, urging all to protect the country from the vultures and political crows.

"Many leaders from different parties had joined the BNP when its founder Ziaur Rahman formed the party by distributing leftovers of power. They are crows of politics. The crows have become the associates of foreign vultures. They are looking at the foreigners," he said.

The minister said this while addressing a function at Shilpakala Academy here. Bangabandhu Shishu-Kishore Mela, Chattogram North District unit organised the function to distribute prizes among the meritorious students.

Dr Hasan said BNP will start seeing its final destruction after 28 October as the party declared the deadline for the government's resignation.

Earlier, he said, the party tried to topple the government on 10 December last. But, unfortunately, their movement died at Golapbagh cattle market.

This time also BNP will start seeing its final destruction after 28 October and their movement will die at 'Jamuna River' or 'Buriganga River'. In fact, BNP wants to hold a picnic on 28 October in the name of movement, he added.

The information minister said Awami League is a party of the street and common people and the party was born to fight against misrule. The party was in opposition for 21 years and every AL man knows how to combat the opposition parties, he added.

Hasan Mahmud said BNP leaders remained silent when innocent Palestinians and children were being killed like birds. "It's really regrettable," he said, adding "BNP is silent on the Palestine issue in fear of annoying their foreign boss."

He said the BNP will remain silent even if their foreign bosses loot everything. Everyone should remain alert against them, he added.

About the function, the minister said Bangabandhu liked children very much. His youngest son Sheikh Russell was meritorious and humanitarian, he added.

Zila Parishad chairman ATM Pearul Islam gave the inaugural speech while central president of the organization Mia Mansaf was the key speaker.

General secretary of the organization's central committee Sheikh Maniruzzaman Litan, vice president Engineer Golam Nowsher Ali, its leaders Mohammad Akter Hossain Khan, Sadat Anwar Sadi, Helal Mohammad Nuri, Lion Abdul Mannan, Mohammad Belal Hossain, Zila Parishad member AMM Dilshad and AL Chattogram North district unit Mahiuddin Babul, among others, addressed the function with Bangabandhu Shishu-Kishore Mela, Chattogram North District unit president Jabed Jahangir Tutul in the chair.