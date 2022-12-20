BNP's 27-point reform plan a hypocrisy: Momen

Foreign Minister Abdul Momen has criticised BNP's 27-point reform proposal terming it "ridiculous".

Referring to the 14th point of the proposal on human rights, forced disappearances and murders, the foreign minister said that BNP's remark about civil rights is nothing but hypocritical.

While talking to reporters after a programme at the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS-BIS) in the capital Tuesday, Momen said, "BNP established a reign of terror from 2001 to 2006."

"There were incidents of bomb blasts across 63 districts during BNP's ruling and 55 people were killed in the name of 'Operation Cleanheart'. Even an ambassador was critically injured in the explosion. Although he survived, many others lost their lives. That is why any reference to human rights is an utterly hypocritical statement coming from BNP. It's a complete joke."

The foreign minister said, "The very people who were involved in the violation of human rights claim they will fix everything now. This is preposterous."

Momen also referred to the grenade attack on Sheikh Hasina during BNP's ruling that killed 24 and maimed many others.