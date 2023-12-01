BNP's 15 central leaders, 30 former MPs taking part in election: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader disclosed on Friday that 15 central leaders and 30 former lawmakers of the BNP are set to participate in the upcoming national election.

Addressing a press conference at the Awami League president's office in Dhanmondi, Quader said, "The participation of 32 political parties in the 12th national election is a significant success. In many countries in Europe, Africa, and Latin America, opposition parties do not participate in elections. Does that fact make the election illegal?

"The absence of certain parties does not render the election illegal or non-participatory."

He said, the "election train" will not be derailed by opposition or obstacles until it reaches its destination.

"A fair election environment prevails in the country, and the election will be participatory. That's why we continue to fight without compromise," Quader reiterated his party's stance.

Quader also mentioned that the election manifesto is nearly finalised and will be issued on time.

He said, "A festive atmosphere centring the election is prevailing in the country, and the polls are being organised with people's participation, regardless of the specific parties involved."

Taking aim at BNP's movements, Quader challenged the success of any strike or hartal announced by BNP, asserting that they have not been and will not be successful, but he criticised them for "engaging in acts of terrorism".

Quader also criticised TIB's Iftekharuzzaman and Shujan's Badiul Alam Majumdar for their silence on the arson and vandalism carried out during BNP's strikes and blockades.

"They claim to advocate for human rights but do not speak out against terrorism and violence in the country," said Quader.

Regarding BNP leader Shajahan Omar, Quader said, "If any BNP leader wishes to join Awami League, they have the right to do so, and there are various strategies in the election that we have implemented."

Addressing independent candidates, Quader said, "It should not be the case that everyone becoming a candidate. Adhering to party discipline, we will reevaluate the situation by December 17 and make adjustments to the number of independent candidates."

Regarding Trinamool BNP Secretary General Taimur Alam Khandaker's meeting with the prime minister, Quader mentioned that he can communicate with the Prime Minister, and details of their conversation will be clarified by 16 December.

Quader addressed the electoral code of conduct, asserting that those who violate it are solely responsible for their actions, and the party will not defend anyone in such cases.

On the topic of Bangladesh's relationship with the United States, Quader said the authenticity of the letter from the United States has not been verified.

"Bangladesh's relationships with the EU and the US may face strains at times but for the greater good, we need them, and they also require our collaboration."