BNP won’t join any polls under AL govt: Fakhrul

Politics

UNB
26 April, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 07:17 pm

Related News

BNP won’t join any polls under AL govt: Fakhrul

UNB
26 April, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 07:17 pm
BNP won’t join any polls under AL govt: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday reaffirmed that their party will not join any election, be it parliamentary or local government ones, under the current government.

"Our position on the election is clear. We are not going to participate in any polls – whether it is a local government or parliamentary election – under the current government," he said.

A day after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the elections to Cumilla City Corporation, Fakhrul made the remarks while talking to journalists at his local residence in Kalibari area.

Replying to a question, Fakhrul said the country's people will determine how the next election will be held and how the country will run. "But we've long been saying we won't take part in any election under the partisan government."

He said the Awami League has now established a one-person's rule along with the one-party rule. "They (govt) are now internationally recognised as an autocratic regime while newspapers and different countries are branding Awami League as an authoritarian party."

The BNP leader alleged that the Awami League government has become completely dependent on the bureaucrats and the law enforcement agencies as it has become isolated from the country's people.  "So, it seems ridiculous to people when the Awami League talks about democracy."

Referring to the detention of a mother and her son in the capital's Kalabagan area for raising voice to protect Tentultala playground, Fakhrul said, "This incident has exposed  how authoritarian the government is and how human rights are being violated now in the country."

He alleged that the government has no control over the state institution and law enforcement agencies. "People's rights are being snatched at the behest of the government as there is no rule of law."

Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / BNP / Polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The home is bright, naturally lit, and aerated as possible, resonating the namesake ‘Noor’. Photo: Noor A Alam

Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

9h | Habitat
The founders of MILE from left to right Shazid Dastagir, Imran Jahan Digonto and Kuraish Bin Quader. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mile: A green entry in the bike-sharing business

11h | Panorama
When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

23h | Panorama
Members and activists of Azov regiment take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on 20 May, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Azov Battalion: The far-right defenders of Mariupol making Putin’s words ring true

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

3h | Videos
Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

3h | Videos
Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

3h | Videos
Shilpa is now in Rohit Shety's 'Supercop' universe

Shilpa is now in Rohit Shety's 'Supercop' universe

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?