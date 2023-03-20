BNP won't go to election under AL, Fakhrul reiterates

The main opposition BNP would not go to election under an Awami League government and no election will be allowed under the incumbent one, said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday.

"It is impossible to hold a fair election under a party involved in vote rigging in even the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election and BNP will not participate in the next election led by the ruling party Awami League and it is final. Rather BNP with people of the country will resist the planned farcical election," he said.

Fakhrul made the remarks while speaking at the biennial conference of Nilphamari district unit BNP at Syedpur municipality community hall on Monday.

BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman virtually joined the conference.

"Awami League is involved in confusing the nation by creating a political crisis in a planned way and it also established 'reign of terror' after snatching the rights of people. The Awami League pushed the country into bankruptcy by smuggling several thousand crores of money abroad. As a result, people are bearing the brunt of the soaring price of commodities," said Fakhrul.

"People will not go for any election under Awami League and they will not be allowed to grab the power through the people of the administration they set in the administration. The rights to vote will be returned to the nation through the restoration of freedom and democracy under the leadership of Khaleda Zia and Tarique Zia," he said.

The BNP leader also urged the leaders and activists of the party and people of the country to be prepared for this.

The biennial conference of Nilphamari district unit BNP was held on Monday after seven years. A 151-member committee will be formed after the conference.

Some 303 members of Syedpur Upazila, municipality and Kishoreganj upazila committee will exercise their franchise for election of president, general secretary and organizing secretary.

Prof. Abdul Gafur Sarkar and assistant Prof Shwakat Hayat Shah are vying for the post of district unit BNP President.