BNP won't go to election under AL, Fakhrul reiterates

Politics

UNB
20 March, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 08:42 pm

Related News

BNP won't go to election under AL, Fakhrul reiterates

UNB
20 March, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2023, 08:42 pm
File photo.
File photo.

The main opposition BNP would not go to election under an Awami League government and no election will be allowed under the incumbent one, said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday.

"It is impossible to hold a fair election under a party involved in vote rigging in even the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) election and BNP will not participate in the next election led by the ruling party Awami League and it is final. Rather BNP with people of the country will resist the planned farcical election," he said.

Fakhrul made the remarks while speaking at the biennial conference of Nilphamari district unit BNP at Syedpur municipality community hall on Monday.

BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman virtually joined the conference.

"Awami League is involved in confusing the nation by creating a political crisis in a planned way and it also established 'reign of terror' after snatching the rights of people. The Awami League pushed the country into bankruptcy by smuggling several thousand crores of money abroad. As a result, people are bearing the brunt of the soaring price of commodities," said Fakhrul.

"People will not go for any election under Awami League and they will not be allowed to grab the power through the people of the administration they set in the administration. The rights to vote will be returned to the nation through the restoration of freedom and democracy under the leadership of Khaleda Zia and Tarique Zia," he said.

The BNP leader also urged the leaders and activists of the party and people of the country to be prepared for this.

The biennial conference of Nilphamari district unit BNP was held on Monday after seven years. A 151-member committee will be formed after the conference.

Some 303 members of Syedpur Upazila, municipality and Kishoreganj upazila committee will exercise their franchise for election of president, general secretary and organizing secretary.

Prof. Abdul Gafur Sarkar and assistant Prof Shwakat Hayat Shah are vying for the post of district unit BNP President.

Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul / election / Awami League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Monica Makes: Bring out your inner fashionista with handcrafted jewellery

8h | Brands
Shanta Lifestyle, an interior design studio located at Bir Uttam Mir Shawkat Sarak, Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Find your perfect statement piece with chandeliers from Shanta Lifestyle

9h | Brands
Photo: Reuters

Why most plastic can't be recycled

6h | Panorama
The picturesque Itna-Mithamoin-Austagram road goes straight through a vast haor area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green meadows, tourist-free roads and empty restaurants: The haors of Kishoreganj in spring

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

Shops reduced in TSC to restore environment

2h | TBS Stories
Is Donald Trump getting Arrested this Tuesday?

Is Donald Trump getting Arrested this Tuesday?

3h | TBS World
Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

Chorki's 'Internsheep' will tell real life stories

9h | TBS Entertainment
The reason behind case against Mahiya Mahi

The reason behind case against Mahiya Mahi

9h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body

6
Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max
Tech

Nokia coming back to flagship race with Magic Max