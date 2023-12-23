BNP won't exist in politics in coming days: Quader

Quader addressing a street rally at Bangabandhu Chattar at Kabirhat Bazar in the district this afternoon 23 Dec. Photo: BSS

The BNP will have no existence in politics in the days to come, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (23 December).

Addressing a street rally at Bangabandhu Chattar at Kabirhat Bazar in the district this afternoon, Quader said, "The BNP has been eliminated from the game of politics. The party has been shown a red card,"

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said a convicted criminal, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, is leading the BNP from London through a remote control system.

"Tarique called a non-cooperation movement but the people are in non-cooperation with him," he said.

Addressing the voters, he sought votes in favour of the ruling party for national elections to save democracy by bringing Sheikh Hasina to power again.

Highlighting development activities taking place in his constituency, he said Kabirhat was once deprived of development but now it has been witnessing enormous progress including infrastructural development in the last 15 years.

Feni district Al general secretary Nizam Uddin Hazari, Noakhali-2 lawmaker Morshed Alam, Noakhali-4 lawmaker Ekramul Karim Chowdhury, Kabirhat upazila AL president Mohammad Ibrahim and general secretary Jahirul Haque Raihan were present.

Earlier, Obaidul Quader carried out election campaigns in Basurhat, Shantirhat, Rangmala Bazar, Bangla Bazar, Peshkarhat, Natun Bazar, Tekerbazar and surrounding areas under his constituency.