BNP won't budge from decision to shun polls under AL govt: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday categorically said their party will not back off from its decision against joining the next national election if it is held under the current Awami League government.



"We've clearly said that we won't join any election under the current government, especially under Sheikh Hasina. This is our unchangeable decision," he said.



Talking to reporters at his local residence, the BNP leader also said the country's people will not accept any election without a non-party caretaker government. "So, there's no question of participating in the polls without a polls-time neutral government."



Replying to a question, he said BNP and its movement partners will get a massive victory if the 12th parliamentary election is held under a non-party caretaker government.



The BNP leader alleged that the Awami League government has destroyed democracy and democratic institutions by cancelling the caretaker government system.



As Awami League has been there in power without public support, he said it destroyed the election system to hang onto power by manipulating polls and using the state machinery. "We've been on a movement to stop it. We also want to restore democracy."



Fakhrul also warned that the entire state system and machinery will collapse further if people do not get the scope for electing the representatives of their choice in the next polls under a caretaker government.



He said the government has already politicised all the state institutions, including the judiciary, administration and police. "Even universities have been politicised."



The BNP leader also said the country's people have been seriously struggling to cope with the skyrocketing prices of all essential items, including rice, pulses, oil and salt.



Besides, he said the education system has been turned into a commodity while the cost of educational materials has gone up a lot. "The same situation has been prevailing in every sector. The prices of around 50 medicines were hiked by 54-135% a few days back. It has become a terrible problem for people. In every case, people's lives have been made miserable due to price hikes. Inflation has increased significantly."



Fakhrul also said there is no governance in the country for the lack of democracy and accountability of the government officials. "The public representatives are doing whatever they want. Huge money is being spent on mega projects without any accountability. That's why Bangladesh has now become a failed state."