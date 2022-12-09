BNP won't be shown leniency anymore: Quader 

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has warned that BNP will not be shown any leniency unlike in the past.

"The government is not afraid of the BNP's movement, rather they (BNP) have failed in their movement," said Quader while addressing the Awami League rally at Mahanagar Natya Manch in the capital Friday (9 December).

Awami League held the rally to protest "BNP-Jamaat's terrorism, militancy, anarchy, dirty politics and continued anti-national conspiracy."

The Road, Transport and Bridges minister said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Awami League activists are prepared. They are not afraid of anyone.

"We cannot leave the lives of the people of this country in the hands of arsonists. Awami League is always ready to save the people of the country from their anarchy," Quader remarked.

The rally was presided over by Abu Ahmed Mannafi, President of Awami League Dhaka Metropolitan South unit.