BNP won't be allowed to take control of streets: AL

As the BNP is planning to intensify its ongoing movement, the ruling Awami League is gearing up to counter any opposition activities against the movement.

The opposition party will hold a rally in Dhaka's Nayapaltan on Wednesday and its leaders have hinted that from the event, there might be an announcement of a plan for a blockade of the capital city.

The AL says its leaders and activists will maintain a "tougher stance" from now on and will not allow the BNP-Jamaat men to take control of the streets by any means.

The ruling party has made comprehensive preparations to counter the BNP's possible attempts to enforce a blockade of Dhaka, said its leaders.

As part of its plan to counter the BNP's movement, the AL's Dhaka South and North units have scheduled a "Peace and Development Rally" at the southern gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka today.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader has warned BNP activists of dire consequences if they attempt to initiate a blockade.

At a programme in Dhaka on Tuesday, he also said the government will not even "slightly steer away from what the constitution says".

"The BNP is hatching a plan to carry out sabotage by bringing terrorists to Dhaka from all over the country. The AL government is ready to give a befitting reply to this attempt," said Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, at an event marking the 60th birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel.

On Monday, the AL leader at a rally said, "Mirza Fakhrul has advised the BNP activists to bring extra clothes so that they can stay longer and lay siege to Dhaka. Will the AL activists let them do that? Activists of the AL, including Swechchhasebak League and Sramik League, are ready to thwart any attempt at laying siege to Dhaka city," he said.

Addressing BNP activists, Quader warned them that although they have "entered Dhaka secretly," they will not be able to escape, and they should be prepared for whatever lies ahead.

The AL leader said the ruling party is not afraid of "evil forces." "We are getting courage from people's support. As long as the people stand by us, there is no reason to fear."

Mirza Azam, Dhaka divisional organising secretary of the AL, told The Business Standard on Tuesday, "The AL has announced Wednesday's programme to counter the BNP's terrorist activities in the name of an anti-government movement."

He said, "On the directive of the AL central committee, the party's city unit has chalked out the programme to thwart the BNP's anti-state activities. We have come to know from different sources that the BNP is planning to launch a blockade programme.

"It (BNP) is even contemplating a shutdown of Dhaka city. We'll confront the BNP's movement politically."

Dhaka City North AL General Secretary SM Mannan Kochi told TBS, "To counter the BNP's possible Dhaka blockade, the AL's different wings, including Juba League, Swechhasebak League, Sramik League, Chhatra League and Krishak League, along with leaders and activists at all levels of the party, have been put on alert in every ward from Tuesday."

Preparations have been made for over 10 lakh leaders and activists from Dhaka and its surrounding areas to participate in today's rally.

The BNP has been carrying out various programmes since last June, demanding ouster of the government and the next general election under a neutral caretaker administration.

The AL has also been staging counter events.