BNP will survive as long as Bangladesh flag exists on world map: Rizvi

BNP will continue to exist in this country as long as the red-green flag remains on the world map, the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said on Sunday.

Rizvi made this statement in response to a comment by the Prime Minister's ICT adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy who predicted that no party named BNP would exist in the country after 10-15 years.

"The government failed in a multi-pronged plot to destroy the BNP and Zia family. BNP will endure in this country as long as the red-green flag is on the world map, not just for 10-15 years," Rizvi said during a virtual briefing on Sunday.

He added, "I would like to advise Sajeeb Wazed Joy to read history. Dictators exhibit blind arrogance when in power."

"They should recognise that this nocturnal government is not the last. A new government will emerge soon. Then, the people of this country will decide the consequences for these obedient party-slaves and uniformed terrorists," Rizvi asserted.

He said the one-point movement, demanding the resignation of the Awami League government and the restoration of the caretaker government, has spread across the country.

"Bangladesh is sensing the approaching footsteps of a mass upsurge," he added.

Rizvi reported that more than 510 BNP activists have been arrested in the last 24 hours, with 18 more cases filed against 2,085 people during this period. One BNP member died, and 100 were injured during this period.

Moreover, more than 13,720 leaders and activists have been arrested since 4-5 days before the BNP's October 28 rally. More than 314 cases have been filed, resulting in 15 deaths, including a journalist, and over 4,233 injuries.