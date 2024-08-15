BNP will support interim govt as long as it upholds democracy: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 08:41 pm

Related News

BNP will support interim govt as long as it upholds democracy: Fakhrul

He expressed hope that the current government will transfer power to establish democracy through elections

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 08:41 pm
Mirza Fakhrul spoke a sit-in programme organised demanding trial of autocrat Sheikh Hasina and her cohorts in front of BNP&#039;s Nayapaltan central office on Thursday (15 August). Photo: BSS
Mirza Fakhrul spoke a sit-in programme organised demanding trial of autocrat Sheikh Hasina and her cohorts in front of BNP's Nayapaltan central office on Thursday (15 August). Photo: BSS

The BNP will continue to support the interim government as long as it remains committed to restoring democracy in the country, party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today (15 August).

"All should support this government. This government is the result of our movement. We will assist them as long as they stand for democracy," he said while speaking at a sit-in programme in front of BNP's Nayapaltan office.

He also expressed hope that the current government will transfer power to establish democracy through elections.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The BNP leader also alleged that the Awami League leadership is plotting again to make a comeback with the help of India.

"History is very cruel, and Allah's judgment is relentless. Allah has demonstrated that power is fleeting and not everlasting," he said while speaking at a sit-in programme in front of BNP's Nayapaltan office.

He said Hasina's arrogance led her to overstep her bounds, but ultimately, she was forced to flee the country.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "The murderer Sheikh Hasina has been running a steamroller over our leaders and activists for 15 years, inhumanely torturing people of different religions. They filed false cases against 60 lakh BNP men. Hundreds of leaders and workers have gone missing."

Mirza Fakhrul added that people who supported the autocratic government while serving as public officials should be held accountable. 

Additionally, he said those identified as terrorists who collaborated with the fascist government should be arrested and brought to justice.

Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / interim government / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

No, you cannot check people's phones and vehicles

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

1d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

1d | Panorama
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

4d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

33m | Videos
What analysts are saying about the current capital market

What analysts are saying about the current capital market

1h | Videos
Allegations of Internet outages to increase surveillance in Pakistan

Allegations of Internet outages to increase surveillance in Pakistan

18m | Videos
A CEO's account: How financial sector was looted

A CEO's account: How financial sector was looted

2h | Videos