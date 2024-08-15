BNP will support interim govt as long as it upholds democracy: Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul spoke a sit-in programme organised demanding trial of autocrat Sheikh Hasina and her cohorts in front of BNP's Nayapaltan central office on Thursday (15 August). Photo: BSS

The BNP will continue to support the interim government as long as it remains committed to restoring democracy in the country, party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today (15 August).

"All should support this government. This government is the result of our movement. We will assist them as long as they stand for democracy," he said while speaking at a sit-in programme in front of BNP's Nayapaltan office.

He also expressed hope that the current government will transfer power to establish democracy through elections.

The BNP leader also alleged that the Awami League leadership is plotting again to make a comeback with the help of India.

"History is very cruel, and Allah's judgment is relentless. Allah has demonstrated that power is fleeting and not everlasting," he said while speaking at a sit-in programme in front of BNP's Nayapaltan office.

He said Hasina's arrogance led her to overstep her bounds, but ultimately, she was forced to flee the country.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "The murderer Sheikh Hasina has been running a steamroller over our leaders and activists for 15 years, inhumanely torturing people of different religions. They filed false cases against 60 lakh BNP men. Hundreds of leaders and workers have gone missing."

Mirza Fakhrul added that people who supported the autocratic government while serving as public officials should be held accountable.

Additionally, he said those identified as terrorists who collaborated with the fascist government should be arrested and brought to justice.