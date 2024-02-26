BNP will realise their irrelevance in politics for dropping out of election race: Quader

Politics

UNB
26 February, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2024, 06:19 pm

BNP will realise their irrelevance in politics for dropping out of election race: Quader

UNB
26 February, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2024, 06:19 pm
File photo of Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected
File photo of Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected

The BNP will soon realise how irrelevant they have become in politics for dropping out of the national election race, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (26 February).

"They [BNP] will have to pay for a long time for not participating in the election," he said while exchanging views with reporters at Dagonbhuiyan Upazila parishad of Feni.

Quader, also road, transport and bridges minister, said, "It seems surprising to me that Mirza Fakhrul did not go to people on the pretext of illness after coming out of jail. He went to the US delegation to lodge a complaint. "

"The BNP feels comfortable lodging complaints to foreigners instead of people and the Awami League will have to reply to the complaints."

Feni-2 lawmaker Nizam Uddin Hazari, district deputy commissioner Musammat Shahina Akter, additional superintendent of police Din Mohammad, Feni municipality mayor Nazrul Islam Swapon Miazi and district Jubo League President and Dagonbhuiyan upazila parishad chairman Didarul Kabir Ratan, among others were present on the occasion.

