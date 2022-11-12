BNP will participate in next nat'l polls, hopes Razzaque

BNP will participate in next nat'l polls, hopes Razzaque

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Expressing the hope that all political parties, including BNP, would participate in the next national elections, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque today said elections will be held in 2023 in a peaceful and neutral way and the government would extend all cooperation to Election Commission (EC) in this regard.

"National elections will be held in 2023 in a peaceful and neutral environment and the government would extend all cooperation to Election Commission (EC) in this regard. I hope all political parties, including BNP would join it," he said while speaking at the closing ceremony of golden jubilee celebration of Caritas Bangladesh.

 Political and social stability needs to be maintained at any cost, he said, adding that some fanatics, militants and political parties, including BNP, were trying to create instability in the society. At the same, BNP, in the name of movement, was trying to create political unrest through carrying out sabotage, he added.

Razzaque said an election time government is in power and its main responsibility is to maintain social- political stability and the government would do it at cost. If BNP tries to carry out destructive activities, the government would deal it with strong hand, he said.

Highly praising the activities of Caritas Bangladesh, the minister said Caritas Bangladesh has been working for the welfare of people irrespective of the caste and creed though various inclusive economic activities.

State minister for social welfare valiant freedom fighter Md Ashriaf Ali Khan Khasru was present as the special guest at the ceremony held on Notre Dame College premises. Archbishop Bejoy N. D'Cruze, Cardinal Patric D' Rozario, Caritas President James Romen Boiragi, executive director Sebastian Rozario and educationist Rasheda K. Chowdhury, among others, spoke on the occasion.

