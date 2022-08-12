BNP will occupy the streets in 10 days, say leaders

TBS Report
12 August, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2022, 06:59 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders have warned that they will take control of the streets and stage protests against the government within the next ten days.

Making the announcement at a rally in Chattogram's Nasimon Bhaban square on Friday (12 August), BNP leaders termed the current situation of the country as the "No. 10 danger signal". 

BNP Chattogram Metropolitan unit and its affiliates organised the rally to protest fuel price hike, load-shedding and skyrocketing commodity prices.

Addressing the rally as the chief guest, BNP Vice Chairman Mir Mohammad said, "BNP rally in Dhaka was the red signal No. 7 against Awami League and today's one is No. 10. Within ten days we will take control of the streets across the country. After that, they (AL) will have no chance to stay in power."

He also remarked that the present government is surviving on the backs of the law enforcement agencies. 

In reference to the rise in defaulted loans, BNP Convener Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury said the defaulted loans in the country were only Tk22,000 crores in 2008 during the rule of the caretaker government. 

"In the next 14 years, the Awami League government defaulted on Tk 4.5 lakh crore," he claimed.

BNP Chattogram Metropolitan Member Secretary Abul Hashem Bakkar said, "After 20th August, no more gatherings will be held in the office premises but on the streets. There will be processions on the streets. People's backs are against the wall. Public anger is spreading throughout the country."

