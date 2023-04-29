BNP will not take part in upcoming city polls: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
29 April, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 03:03 pm

Related News

BNP will not take part in upcoming city polls: Fakhrul

TBS Report
29 April, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 03:03 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has dismissed media reports claiming the party men taking part in the upcoming polls in five city corporations – Gazipur, Sylhet, Khulna, Rajshahi and Barishal – as independent candidates.

He gave a clarification regarding the matter on Saturday (29 April) after placing wreaths at Ziaur Rahman's grave in Dhaka's Sher Bangla Nagar.

Fakhrul said, "We have made it very clear that we are not going to take part in any local government elections.

"Especially in the city corporation election, we have said it before that our party will not participate in the mayoral, commissioner elections."

Claiming that people are not participating in elections, he said, "Only 14% of people went to vote in the recently held polls (by-election in Chattogram)."

"So, people know, the whole world knows, a free and fair election is not possible under this government," Fakhrul.

Bangladesh / Top News

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sadman Yeasar Alam. Sketch: TBS

Grading goodness: Food labels for healthier choices and compliance

16h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Memo to Zuckerberg: Be like Satya Nadella

4h | Panorama
Located in the heart of Gulshan 2, The Grove Bistro presents a thrilling ambience of music, lighting and décor. Photo: Courtesy

The Grove Bistro: A unique gastronomy experience within a Mediterranean decor

4h | Food
Each family can fetch up to Tk8,000-Tk10,000 per month from selling their clay products. Photo: Nusmila Lohani.

The secluded lives of Rudra para's clay potters

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Story of Inventing GPS

Story of Inventing GPS

2h | TBS Science
How the stock market was before the independence

How the stock market was before the independence

4h | TBS Markets
A day in the kingdom of guns

A day in the kingdom of guns

19h | TBS Stories
Which movie is more interesting among the audience?

Which movie is more interesting among the audience?

20h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
File Photo/ TBS
Bangladesh

Storm, thundershowers likely in 20 districts including Dhaka, Ctg: Met office

6
Indrajit Kumar. Sketch: TBS
Thoughts

Bangladesh economy: A case of 'development miracle'