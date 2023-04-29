BNP will not take part in upcoming city polls: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has dismissed media reports claiming the party men taking part in the upcoming polls in five city corporations – Gazipur, Sylhet, Khulna, Rajshahi and Barishal – as independent candidates.

He gave a clarification regarding the matter on Saturday (29 April) after placing wreaths at Ziaur Rahman's grave in Dhaka's Sher Bangla Nagar.

Fakhrul said, "We have made it very clear that we are not going to take part in any local government elections.

"Especially in the city corporation election, we have said it before that our party will not participate in the mayoral, commissioner elections."

Claiming that people are not participating in elections, he said, "Only 14% of people went to vote in the recently held polls (by-election in Chattogram)."

"So, people know, the whole world knows, a free and fair election is not possible under this government," Fakhrul.