BNP will not be able to come to power in 20 years: Hanif

Politics

TBS Report
04 October, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 03:09 pm

File photo.
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will not be able to come to power in the next 20 years due to corrupt leadership, Bangladesh Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif said today (4 October).

"There is no point in BNP being so eager [to come to power]. Two of their top leaders are convicted of terrorism, money laundering, embezzlement and corruption. That's the reason why they are isolated from the people and conspiring to sabotage the next parliamentary elections," Hanif told reporters after a meeting with party leaders in his Kushtia residence today morning.

"Awami League never steals votes. It was BNP Founder Ziaur Rahman who started the practice of stealing votes and he made a record at that," Hanif said in response to a question.

Referring to the Awami League's manifesto for the upcoming general elections, Hanif said Bangladesh has continued the development trend, and the goal of establishing a developed, prosperous and self-respecting country by 2041 will be reflected in the manifesto of the next national election.

When asked about possible compromises with other countries, Hanif said Bangladesh is an independent country and does not have any dispute with anyone.

"So, there is no need to compromise. The next general election will be held in a fair and peaceful manner," he added.

