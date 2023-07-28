BNP will no longer seek permission for programmes: Mirza Abbas

TBS Report
28 July, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2023, 10:05 pm

BNP will no longer seek permission for programmes: Mirza Abbas

TBS Report
28 July, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2023, 10:05 pm
BNP will no longer seek permission for programmes: Mirza Abbas

BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas said the party will no longer seek police permission for holding political programmes. 

Addressing today's rally in Nayapaltan area, the BNP leader emphasised that they only informed authorities about today's event and will no longer ask for approval.

He asserted, "We are staging this movement for people's rights. We will peacefully organise democratic programmes anywhere in the country, without seeking permission. No one will be able to stop us."

Expressing concern for the party members' well-being, Mirza Abbas questioned the accommodation arrangements for those who attended the rally. 

He raised the issue of police arresting BNP activists and demanded their immediate release. 

Mirza Abbas warned that if their demands are not met, he would take drastic action similar to events in the past ("break the jail lock like 90").

Urging human rights workers to visit the prisons, he urged them to witness the difficult conditions under which BNP leaders and activists are enduring in detention.

In a show of gratitude to the leaders and activists, Abbas acknowledged their unwavering dedication despite facing challenging circumstances during the rally. 

He said, "The government's time is over."

BNP 28 July Rally / AL, BNP 28 July Rally / Mirza Abbas / BNP

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

