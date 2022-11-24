BNP will get permission to hold rally at Suhrawardy Udyan: Kamal

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said BNP will get permission to hold its rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on few conditions on 10 December.

"We informed DMP commissioner that they (BNP) will get permission for holding rally at Suhrawardy Udyan," he told a function at Sadar Ghat in the capital Thursday afternoon.

Kamal added: "BNP is a political party. They have rights to do politics. If BNP does constructive politics in systemic way, we will have nothing to say here. But I think, if BNP violets political courtesy or tries to do any other things, then we will have objection."

The minister said the government didn't forbid them to hold political programme.

"BNP is holding programme across the country. We didn't forbid them for Dhaka, too. We only tell about our concern," he said.

He said BNP is talking about that they will gather 25 or 30 lakh people. "Where the people will stay? It seems BNP will immobilize the entire Dhaka city," he said.

Kamal said they had asked BNP to hold their programme in a large venue and they demanded to hold rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan.

"We have informed the DMP commissioner that they will get permission. Our honourable prime minister has also given same directive," he said.