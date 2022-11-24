BNP will get permission to hold rally at Suhrawardy Udyan: Kamal

Politics

BSS
24 November, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 09:19 pm

Related News

BNP will get permission to hold rally at Suhrawardy Udyan: Kamal

BSS
24 November, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 09:19 pm
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said BNP will get permission to hold its rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on few conditions on 10 December.

"We informed DMP commissioner that they (BNP) will get permission for holding rally at Suhrawardy Udyan," he told a function at Sadar Ghat in the capital Thursday afternoon.

Kamal added: "BNP is a political party. They have rights to do politics. If BNP does constructive politics in systemic way, we will have nothing to say here. But I think, if BNP violets political courtesy or tries to do any other things, then we will have objection."

The minister said the government didn't forbid them to hold political programme.

"BNP is holding programme across the country. We didn't forbid them for Dhaka, too. We only tell about our concern," he said.

He said BNP is talking about that they will gather 25 or 30 lakh people. "Where the people will stay? It seems BNP will immobilize the entire Dhaka city," he said.

Kamal said they had asked BNP to hold their programme in a large venue and they demanded to hold rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan.

"We have informed the DMP commissioner that they will get permission. Our honourable prime minister has also given same directive," he said.

Top News

BNP divisional rally / Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While it removed the fake page, Facebook refused to provide details on the hoaxers’ identity, maintaining in an email only that it had taken unspecified “appropriate action.” Photo: Reuters

Facebook is failing journalists

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Making CSR count in Bangladesh

11h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

Pet projects to maintain work-life balance

11h | Pursuit
The world of music is now a fast paced one and only knowing how to sing will not guarantee a career in music. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Government Music College: Struggling to keep in tune with the times

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

11h | Videos
Brazil on mission Hexa

Brazil on mission Hexa

12h | Videos
Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

23h | Videos
Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court

6
Photo: Courtesy
Splash

Norah Fatehi leaves fans disappointed in Dhaka