BNP will fail in elections just as they did in their movements: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has asserted that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will fail in the upcoming national elections, the same way they failed to pull off a successful movement.

"The BNP, which failed in the movements will also fail in the elections. The party that couldn't hold a successful movement in the last four years, won't be able to hinder Awami League's progress with agitation and bloodshed," he said while addressing a rally in Noakhali on Saturday (22 July).

Speaking to party leaders and activists at a peace and development rally organised by Kabirhat upazila Awami League, he called BNP a safe haven for communalism and militancy.

Meanwhile, he emphasised that the Awami League is fighting for its existence and urged his party members to stand ready to counter any attempts made to disrupt peace.

Quader said, "We will have to respond to the rampage they [BNP] have started in districts across the country. They have resorted to arson and vandalism after holding flop movements in the last 14 years. BNP will continue to lose in the future elections, the same way they have failed in their movements."

Addressing foreign concerns, Quader asserted that Sheikh Hasina remains steadfast in her principles and will not be swayed by external pressure.

"You [Western countries] can impose visa policy or ban. Sheikh Hasina fears no one but Allah. She won't bow to anyone even if we have to live on Daal-Bhaat (lentil soup-rice) only," he said, reaffirming the prime minister's commitment to the country and its people.

Quader further praised Sheikh Hasina as a skilled, popular, and honest leader, and said that no other head of state since Bangabandhu has exhibited such bravery in power.

The rally, held at Kabirhat Government College, was presided over by Zahirul Haque Raihan, president of the upazila Awami League, and Haji Md Ibrahim, general secretary of the upazila Awami League and mayor of Kabirhat municipality.

Several members of parliament (MPs) were also present at the event, including HM Ibrahim, MP of Noakhali-1 constituency, and Nizam Uddin Hazari, MP of Feni-2 constituency. Former president of Kabirhat upazila Awami League Nurul Amin Rumi and other leaders of the party also addressed the event.