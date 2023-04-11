BNP will contest city polls in disguise: Obaidul Quader 

Politics

TBS Report
11 April, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 06:52 pm

Related News

BNP will contest city polls in disguise: Obaidul Quader 

TBS Report
11 April, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2023, 06:52 pm
File photo. Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: UNB
File photo. Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: UNB

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said although the BNP is not officially participating in the five city corporation polls slated for May and June next, its candidates will contest the elections in disguise. 

"BNP did not have candidates with the party symbol in recent municipal, upazila and union level elections, but its candidates were present everywhere 'wearing veils'. Such candidates will also contest the upcoming city elections," he said at a view exchange meeting with field-level AL leaders at the party's headquarters in the capital.

"Sylhet's present Mayor Arif [Ariful Haque Chowdhury who is backed by the BNP] already clarified his position. Many others will also contest in similar ways – as independent candidates."

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said they are not inviting the BNP to participate in the city elections. "It is their [BNP's] right, they can contest or avoid, like what they do in national elections."

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for Gazipur, Rajshahi, Barishal, Khulna and Sylhet city corporations in May and June. Soon after the announcement, the BNP decided not to participate in the elections.

"Our target is to defeat anti-liberation forces, including the BNP, in the upcoming elections. Our movement and struggle will continue until the evil power is uprooted," the Awami League leader said at the view-exchange meeting that discussed programmes on historic Mujibnagar Day on 17 April.

"The BNP still denies the memorable days of the Liberation War. They just ignore historic days such as 17 April. You will see that BNP will have no programme that day."

"Yet, the BNP says we [Awami League] will not get more than 30 seats in the next national election. How can they prove it? We urge you [the BNP] to come to elections and see the results," he said.

Awami League Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif, AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretary BM Muzammel Haque, and Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, among others, were present at the event.

Top News

Obaidul Quader / BNP / City polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

7h | Thoughts
A three-dimensional rendered image of Pawmum Tharkla. The main building is 25 feet tall and includes a massive thatched roof that is 52 feet long and 25 feet wide. Photo: Courtesy

Pawmum Tharkla: A structure that responds to the community’s needs

8h | Habitat
Despite the challenges, the Sri Lankan people continue to persevere. Photo: Bloomberg

Inside a depleted Sri Lanka: A first-hand account

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Financing healthcare when social insurance is not an option

9h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Why Mukesh Ambani allowed the IPL to be streamed for free

Why Mukesh Ambani allowed the IPL to be streamed for free

2h | TBS SPORTS
Guard of Honor of Private Dog Squad

Guard of Honor of Private Dog Squad

4h | TBS Stories
Roshan's 'paap' is coming on this Eid

Roshan's 'paap' is coming on this Eid

8h | TBS Entertainment
‘Mumbai’ in the world's best 19 public transport system!

‘Mumbai’ in the world's best 19 public transport system!

8h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Photo: Shafiqul Islam
Bangladesh

Aerial view shows devastation of Bangabazar blaze