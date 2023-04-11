BNP will contest city polls in disguise: Obaidul Quader 

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said although the BNP is not officially participating in the five city corporation polls slated for May and June next, its candidates will contest the elections in disguise.

"BNP did not have candidates with the party symbol in recent municipal, upazila and union level elections, but its candidates were present everywhere 'wearing veils'. Such candidates will also contest the upcoming city elections," he said at a view exchange meeting with field-level AL leaders at the party's headquarters in the capital.

"Sylhet's present Mayor Arif [Ariful Haque Chowdhury who is backed by the BNP] already clarified his position. Many others will also contest in similar ways – as independent candidates."

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said they are not inviting the BNP to participate in the city elections. "It is their [BNP's] right, they can contest or avoid, like what they do in national elections."

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for Gazipur, Rajshahi, Barishal, Khulna and Sylhet city corporations in May and June. Soon after the announcement, the BNP decided not to participate in the elections.

"Our target is to defeat anti-liberation forces, including the BNP, in the upcoming elections. Our movement and struggle will continue until the evil power is uprooted," the Awami League leader said at the view-exchange meeting that discussed programmes on historic Mujibnagar Day on 17 April.

"The BNP still denies the memorable days of the Liberation War. They just ignore historic days such as 17 April. You will see that BNP will have no programme that day."

"Yet, the BNP says we [Awami League] will not get more than 30 seats in the next national election. How can they prove it? We urge you [the BNP] to come to elections and see the results," he said.

Awami League Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif, AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretary BM Muzammel Haque, and Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, among others, were present at the event.