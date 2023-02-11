BNP will come to elections eventually: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the BNP will come to the elections eventually after "muddying the waters".

"BNP said it will contest the last national election, but the party joined it as there were no options. It will come to the polls this time too after muddying the waters," Quader said at Sunamganj Awami League conference on Saturday.

"Where will the BNP go if it doesn't come to the election? It will have to flee the country," he commented.

Pointing to the BNP, Awami League general secretary said, "After issuing the state of emergency, the 1/11 government forced Sheikh Hasina to leave the country. They had tried everything to prevent Sheikh Hasina from returning to the country. Still they could not stop Sheikh Hasina."

He said, "Sheikh Hasina does not obey any obstacles, does not fear anything. Awami League does not flee."

Obaidul Quader also said, "We only bow to the judgment and will of the people. We will accept any verdict."

Referring to the national elections in December, Obaidul Quader said, "Awami League is ready to play the finals. The game will be played face-to-face. If BNP carries out arsons this time, their hands will be broken."

Urging the BNP not to announce counter-political programmes of Awami League, Obaidul Quader said, "We are holding peace rallies today, and there will be such rallies every day until the elections."

"When we call a meeting, it becomes a mass gathering. The BNP called a mass rally, but it turned out to be a small gathering. Awami League did not carry out any attack on them."

At the programme, Awami League Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak said, "The BNP-Jamaat under the leadership of Khaleda Zia seized power and subjected our party men to unspeakable torture. They tried to turn the country into Pakistan again."

District Awami League President Matiur Rahman, General Secretary M Enamul Kabir Imon, Planning Minister MA Mannan, Awami League Presidium Member Syeda Zebunnesa, Organizing Secretary Mushfiq Ahmad Chowdhury, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Member of Parliament Muhibur Rahman Manik, Parliament Member Moazzem Hossain Ratan and Member of Parliament Shamima Akhtar Khanam also spoke on the occasion.