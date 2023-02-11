BNP will come to elections eventually: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
11 February, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 09:57 pm

Related News

BNP will come to elections eventually: Quader

The Awami League general secretary says the ruling party is not attacking any BNP programme

TBS Report
11 February, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 09:57 pm
BNP will come to elections eventually: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the BNP will come to the elections eventually after "muddying the waters".

"BNP said it will contest the last national election, but the party joined it as there were no options. It will come to the polls this time too after muddying the waters," Quader said at Sunamganj Awami League conference on Saturday.

"Where will the BNP go if it doesn't come to the election? It will have to flee the country," he commented.

Pointing to the BNP, Awami League general secretary said, "After issuing the state of emergency, the 1/11 government forced Sheikh Hasina to leave the country. They had tried everything to prevent Sheikh Hasina from returning to the country. Still they could not stop Sheikh Hasina."

He said, "Sheikh Hasina does not obey any obstacles, does not fear anything. Awami League does not flee."

Obaidul Quader also said, "We only bow to the judgment and will of the people. We will accept any verdict."

Referring to the national elections in December, Obaidul Quader said, "Awami League is ready to play the finals. The game will be played face-to-face. If BNP carries out arsons this time, their hands will be broken."

Urging the BNP not to announce counter-political programmes of Awami League, Obaidul Quader said, "We are holding peace rallies today, and there will be such rallies every day until the elections."

"When we call a meeting, it becomes a mass gathering. The BNP called a mass rally, but it turned out to be a small gathering. Awami League did not carry out any attack on them."

At the programme, Awami League Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak said, "The BNP-Jamaat under the leadership of Khaleda Zia seized power and subjected our party men to unspeakable torture. They tried to turn the country into Pakistan again."

District Awami League President Matiur Rahman, General Secretary M Enamul Kabir Imon, Planning Minister MA Mannan, Awami League Presidium Member Syeda Zebunnesa, Organizing Secretary Mushfiq Ahmad Chowdhury, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Member of Parliament Muhibur Rahman Manik, Parliament Member Moazzem Hossain Ratan and Member of Parliament Shamima Akhtar Khanam also spoke on the occasion.

Bangladesh / Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / BNP / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Fat Emperor: A big, fat, Cantonese surprise

7h | Food
Sketch: TBS

'Bangladesh may also need a fiscal responsibility act'

13h | Panorama
During the monsoon, most picnic spots find it hard to get enough guests to make a profit. Photos: Chuti Resort.

How picnic spots survive the off-season slump

13h | Panorama
Ruddy-breasted Crake running. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

A distressed Crake: 'Bit an Angle Worm in halves'

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

5h | TBS World
How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

9h | TBS Health
Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

9h | TBS Stories
What's ahead for the textile stocks?

What's ahead for the textile stocks?

10h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday