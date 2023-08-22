BNP was founded after AL initiated ‘politics of killing’: Mirza Abbas

TBS Report
22 August, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 08:10 pm

Mirza Abbas is speaking at a protest rally organised by BNP’s Dhaka South unit in front of party’s Nayapaltan headquarters today (22 August). Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS
BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas said during the period when the Awami League initiated the "politics of killing" in the country, the BNP had not yet emerged as a political party.

The BNP leader made the remarks responding to the claims by Awami League leaders that BNP has started politics of killing.

"I have witnessed the politics of killing during the 1974-75 period. Awami League's hands were stained with the blood of 30,000 youths between 1972 and 1975," Abbas said while speaking at a protest rally organised by BNP's Dhaka South unit in front of party's Nayapaltan headquarters today (22 August).

The rally was arranged protesting the arrest of Dhaka South BNP's member secretary Rafiqul Alam Maznu and acting member secretary Tanvir Ahmed Robin. The speakers at the rally demanded immediate release of the BNP leaders.

Dhaka South BNP organised a rally protesting the arrest of its member secretary Rafiqul Alam Maznu and acting member secretary Tanvir Ahmed Robin on Tuesday (22 August). Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir/TBS
"BNP has never been involved in the politics of killing. Instead, the country witnessed significant progress during the administrations of Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia. At that time, Bangladesh gained recognition on the global stage and was often referred to as the 'Emerging Tiger'," Abbas said.

He claimed that instances of corruption were notably lower, contrasting with the current situation where the country is unfortunately labeled as a hub for criminal activities.

Speaking at the rally, BNP chairperson's adviser and Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP's convenor Abdus Salam said, "The government is trying to shift the focus of the opposition's movement towards unrelated matters due to an anticipated decline in their support."

