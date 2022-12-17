BNP was defeated on December 10: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said BNP was defeated on December 10 like Pakistani occupation force who was defeated on the month of victory.

"BNP held their rally on Golapbagh ground which is known as 'animal's market' where about 50,000 people were gathered though they declared to gather about 10 lakh people. BNP has knocked down itself coming to unseat the government. Thus the party was defeated on December 10," he said.

The minister told reporters replying to a query at Tathya Bhaban in the capital.

Hasan said BNP is now busy in plotting conspiracies along with the anti-liberation fundamentalist forces against the country and its people.

He said the affirmation of Awami League is to suppress all evil forces under the dynamic leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and take the country ahead with the spirit of the great Liberation War.

Later, the minister joined a programme organised by the Department of Film and Publication (DFP) marking the Victory Day at an auditorium of Tathya Bhaban.

In his speech, Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary said, Bangabandhu was assassinated brutally along with most of his family members when he was rebuilding a war-ravaged country and leading Bangladesh on the path to prosperity.

"When Bangabandhu was assassinated in 1975, the country's GDP growth was more than 9.5 percent. We could not exceed that growth rate till now. Bangladesh is now a role model before the globe under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.

The minister paid tributes to the officials who preserved the historical March 7 speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker urged all to remain together to materialize the dream of Bangabandhu's 'Sonar Bangla'.

Bangladesh Television director general Soharab Hossain, National Institute of Mass Media director general Shahin Islam, Department of Mass Communication director general Md Jashim Uddin and DFP director Mohammad Ali, among others, addressed the programme with DFP director general SM Golam Kibria in the chair.

Later, the minister handed over prizes among the winners of the art competition.