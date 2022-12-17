BNP was defeated on December 10: Hasan

Politics

BSS
17 December, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2022, 09:22 pm

Related News

BNP was defeated on December 10: Hasan

BSS
17 December, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2022, 09:22 pm
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said BNP was defeated on December 10 like Pakistani occupation force who was defeated on the month of victory.

"BNP held their rally on Golapbagh ground which is known as 'animal's market' where about 50,000 people were gathered though they declared to gather about 10 lakh people. BNP has knocked down itself coming to unseat the government. Thus the party was defeated on December 10," he said.

The minister told reporters replying to a query at Tathya Bhaban in the capital.

Hasan said BNP is now busy in plotting conspiracies along with the anti-liberation fundamentalist forces against the country and its people.

He said the affirmation of Awami League is to suppress all evil forces under the dynamic leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and take the country ahead with the spirit of the great Liberation War.

Later, the minister joined a programme organised by the Department of Film and Publication (DFP) marking the Victory Day at an auditorium of Tathya Bhaban.

In his speech, Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary said, Bangabandhu was assassinated brutally along with most of his family members when he was rebuilding a war-ravaged country and leading Bangladesh on the path to prosperity.

"When Bangabandhu was assassinated in 1975, the country's GDP growth was more than 9.5 percent. We could not exceed that growth rate till now. Bangladesh is now a role model before the globe under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.

The minister paid tributes to the officials who preserved the historical March 7 speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker urged all to remain together to materialize the dream of Bangabandhu's 'Sonar Bangla'.

Bangladesh Television director general Soharab Hossain, National Institute of Mass Media director general Shahin Islam, Department of Mass Communication director general Md Jashim Uddin and DFP director Mohammad Ali, among others, addressed the programme with DFP director general SM Golam Kibria in the chair.

Later, the minister handed over prizes among the winners of the art competition.

Bangladesh / Top News

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ashy Drongo takes nectar. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Ashy Drongo: 'Never.. it asked a crumb of me.'

6h | Panorama
In a spot of bother: Life before and after a missed penalty

In a spot of bother: Life before and after a missed penalty

12h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

A tapestry of triumph: North Bengal Museum

1d | Features
Illustration: TBS

A tale of two war babies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why the third-place decider is played?

Why the third-place decider is played?

47m | TBS SPORTS
Exclusive exhibition of Zainul Abedin at Gallery Chitrak

Exclusive exhibition of Zainul Abedin at Gallery Chitrak

2h | TBS Stories
Darjeeling oranges are cultivated in Rajshahi

Darjeeling oranges are cultivated in Rajshahi

2h | TBS Stories
Short-term stock trading without technical analysis does not pay off

Short-term stock trading without technical analysis does not pay off

2h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

6
Bangladesh economy: A resurgence is round the corner!
Analysis

Bangladesh economy: A resurgence is round the corner!