BNP wants to thwart elections: AL-led 14-party alliance

TBS Report
11 August, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 10:10 pm

Arson attackers are becoming united again to destabilise peaceful environment, says home minister

BNP wants to thwart elections: AL-led 14-party alliance

The BNP aims to come to power through undermining democracy and thwarting the electoral process, said Amir Hossain Amu, a member of the Awami League's advisory council, as well as coordinator and spokesperson of the 14-party alliance.

He made these remarks as the chief guest during a rally organised by the Dhaka Metropolitan North unit of the 14-party alliance in Uttara, Dhaka on Friday.

The Awami League leader stated, "The BNP fears elections and democracy, and is attempting to seize power through conspiracies. By assassinating Bangabandhu, they obliterated the political landscape of this nation and birthed plots for coups. Now, the BNP seeks to undermine today's election by destabilising democracy."

"Sheikh Hasina did not ascend to power through anyone's benevolence. The people repeatedly voted her into power. She formed the government after winning the people's mandate"

Continuing, he elaborated, "In 2013-14, the BNP instigated a movement that resulted in the loss of innocent lives every day. Having faced rejection in the 2014 elections, the BNP resorted to arson and terror. Even when they resorted to violence, injuring and killing numerous individuals through bombings and cocktails, and felling thousands of trees to block roads, their endeavors proved futile."

"The current government was established under Sheikh Hasina's leadership through elections. In the days ahead, the democratic system must persist in this nation," Amu emphasised.

Addressing a National Mourning Day discussion organised by Dhaka-12 Constituency Chhatra League at Dhaka District Awami League office in Tejgaon, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Friday said that the BNP has been hatching conspiracies to thwart the upcoming national elections.

"It was seen that a bus was set on fire at Savar. Besides, other places were also set on fire. Arson attackers are becoming united again to destabilise the country's peaceful environment," he was quoted by BSS as saying.

The minister said that a woman BNP leader recently mentioned that a London-based leader wants to create anarchy continuously through arson attacks.

"But the people of Bangladesh have recognised the fire terrorists. People will give them a befitting reply"

"Since the BNP is recognised among people as a party which carries out arson attacks on buses, the party (BNP) is planning to thwart the elections," he added.

Kamal further said that people are eagerly waiting to vote for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina again, adding, "Security forces have been working to curb terrorism and militancy."

