BNP wants reforms that would change people's fates: Tarique

Politics

UNB
05 November, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 07:26 pm

Related News

BNP wants reforms that would change people's fates: Tarique

UNB
05 November, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 07:26 pm
BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman addressing nation virtually. Photo: Collected
BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman addressing nation virtually. Photo: Collected

The BNP wants state reforms that will help change the fates of the country's crores of people and ensure their rights, the party's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman said today (5 November).

Speaking virtually from a London rally, he said the nation is still passing through a critical juncture, as ghosts of the deposed autocratic regime are still hatching various plots against the country.

"Many of us now hear about reforms and many people are talking about various reforms. But it is the BNP that first presented reform proposals in Bangladesh to change the fate of people and transform this country," Tarique said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said his party chairperson Khaleda Zia outlined state reforms in 2017 by unveiling BNP's Vision-2030 charter.

Tarique said the BNP also presented reform proposals in 2023, outlining a 31-point charter for state reforms in consultation with democratic parties that joined the simultaneous movement for the restoration of democracy.

The BNP leader said he thinks simply changing a few lines in the constitution is not reforms.

"What is the main purpose of these reforms? Is it just to change a few lines in the constitution? Of course, reforms are necessary to cope with changing times and the evolving world order in running the country. But I, as a political activist, believe reforms should be about changing the fate of crores of people across the country and bringing positive changes to the nation," he said.

BNP's Jashore district unit organised the rally at the Town Hall Ground in the district in memory of the late minister and BNP Standing Committee member, Tariqul Islam, marking his sixth death anniversary.

Tarique said the BNP's 31-point state reform proposals clearly outline the steps needed to carry out the necessary reforms for ensuring a qualitative change in the country and improving the fate of its people.

"In one sentence, as a political activist, I mean reforms that will change the fortune of the people, bring employment to the unemployed, ensure the freedom and rights of women, guarantee people's safety, ensure our children get better education, and provide people with minimum healthcare services," he said.

He said the country is still going through a period of crisis, even after the fall of the autocratic regime through the mass uprising.

"Although the autocratic regime was ousted and its head fled the country, their ghosts remain in society and different places of the administration. From there, they are still trying to sow the seeds of various conspiracies. I call this a critical time," the BNP leader said.

Tarique also expressed his feeling of the absence of a political figure like Tariqul Islam, especially during this difficult time for the nation.

"Had someone like Tariqul Islam been alive now, he could have offered me valuable and important suggestions that would contribute to the welfare of both the country and our party," he said.

Top News

Tarique Rahman / BNP / reform

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

2d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangla Language on Ballot Paper in New York for U.S. Presidential Election

Bangla Language on Ballot Paper in New York for U.S. Presidential Election

16m | Videos
US Presidential Election: Tight security during polling

US Presidential Election: Tight security during polling

1h | Videos
Presidential election in the United States: When will be the results declared?

Presidential election in the United States: When will be the results declared?

2h | Videos
Harris and Trump tie in Dixville Notch midnight vote

Harris and Trump tie in Dixville Notch midnight vote

2h | Videos