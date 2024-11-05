BNP wants reforms that would change people's fates: Tarique

The BNP wants state reforms that will help change the fates of the country's crores of people and ensure their rights, the party's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman said today (5 November).

Speaking virtually from a London rally, he said the nation is still passing through a critical juncture, as ghosts of the deposed autocratic regime are still hatching various plots against the country.

"Many of us now hear about reforms and many people are talking about various reforms. But it is the BNP that first presented reform proposals in Bangladesh to change the fate of people and transform this country," Tarique said.

He said his party chairperson Khaleda Zia outlined state reforms in 2017 by unveiling BNP's Vision-2030 charter.

Tarique said the BNP also presented reform proposals in 2023, outlining a 31-point charter for state reforms in consultation with democratic parties that joined the simultaneous movement for the restoration of democracy.

The BNP leader said he thinks simply changing a few lines in the constitution is not reforms.

"What is the main purpose of these reforms? Is it just to change a few lines in the constitution? Of course, reforms are necessary to cope with changing times and the evolving world order in running the country. But I, as a political activist, believe reforms should be about changing the fate of crores of people across the country and bringing positive changes to the nation," he said.

BNP's Jashore district unit organised the rally at the Town Hall Ground in the district in memory of the late minister and BNP Standing Committee member, Tariqul Islam, marking his sixth death anniversary.

Tarique said the BNP's 31-point state reform proposals clearly outline the steps needed to carry out the necessary reforms for ensuring a qualitative change in the country and improving the fate of its people.

"In one sentence, as a political activist, I mean reforms that will change the fortune of the people, bring employment to the unemployed, ensure the freedom and rights of women, guarantee people's safety, ensure our children get better education, and provide people with minimum healthcare services," he said.

He said the country is still going through a period of crisis, even after the fall of the autocratic regime through the mass uprising.

"Although the autocratic regime was ousted and its head fled the country, their ghosts remain in society and different places of the administration. From there, they are still trying to sow the seeds of various conspiracies. I call this a critical time," the BNP leader said.

Tarique also expressed his feeling of the absence of a political figure like Tariqul Islam, especially during this difficult time for the nation.

"Had someone like Tariqul Islam been alive now, he could have offered me valuable and important suggestions that would contribute to the welfare of both the country and our party," he said.