BNP wants to play 'evil game' with Dr Yunus issue: Quader

The BNP wants to play an "evil game" over the recent developments centring the judicial proceedings against Nobel Laureate Dr Professor Muhammad Yunus in a labour court case, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Wednesday (6 September).

"They [BNP] caused an uproar with Dr Kamal Hossain in the last national election. This time they want to play an evil game with Dr Yunus issue," he said.

Quader, who is also the road transport and bridges minister, made the observation while speaking as the chief guest at an event organised on the occasion of Janmashtami, a Hindu festival, in the Dhakeshwari temple premises in the capital.

Quader said, "We are going through a difficult time. 'Asurs' are emerging among us. Evils are rising.

"There is a threat of unrest. We have to be careful to maintain peace as advised by Sri Krishna."

Quader also said the past 14 and a half years have proved that no one in politics is closer to the people of Sanatan religion than Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Hindu brothers and sisters have been safe during the Awami League regime. Now I am afraid that evil forces may attempt to cause unfortunate incidents ahead of the national elections of Bangladesh, which may create a rift in our relations with Hindus or with India. So we have to be more cautious," said Quader.

Urging all to stand beside the people of Hindu communities, the minister said, "Law enforcers are alert as per the prime minister's orders. People also need to stay alert."