BNP wants to hold rally in Nayapaltan on 7 March

Politics

TBS Report
05 March, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 09:48 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BNP wants to hold a rally in Dhaka on 7 March to press home their 10-point demand.

The rally is scheduled to be held in front of the party's central office in Nayapaltan at 2pm, confirmed BNP's Assistant Office Secretary Taiful Islam Tipu. 

The party on Saturday wrote to the DMP commissioner seeking permission and overall cooperation for the rally.

However, they are yet to receive a green signal for the rally from the concerned authorities. 

It is to be noted that the ruling Awami League is all geared up to observe the historic 7 March, a red-letter day in the country's history, in a befitting manner.

On this day in 1971, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in his historic speech at a mammoth rally in the then Race Course Maidan, now Suhrawardy Udyan, Dhaka, directed the freedom-loving Bengalis for waging a decisive struggle against the Pakistani occupational forces.

