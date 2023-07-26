BNP wants to destabilise country, not election: PM Hasina says in Rome

Politics

UNB
26 July, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 12:24 pm

Related News

BNP wants to destabilise country, not election: PM Hasina says in Rome

UNB
26 July, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 12:24 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has alleged that the BNP does not want an election, rather the opposition party seeks to destabilise the country.

"The election will definitely be held as per the constitution. BNP knows that the people will not vote for them. Why would the people vote for those who were driven out due to vote-rigging? They want to destabilise the country," she said on Tuesday while addressing a community event held at her place of residence in Rome, where she is attending the UN Food Summit.

She questioned how the BNP could seek votes after killing people through arson and violence.

"They don't want an election. They want to hamper the ongoing development trend of the country and its people," she said.

The premier said the BNP never wants welfare of the people of this country. 

"Their purpose is to catch fish in troubled water. So, their aim is to hamper the progress of Bangladesh," she told the gathering.

The premier asked everyone to stay united and protect Bangladesh from this "evil" force, the BNP, saying,  "They want to push Bangladesh into an unstable situation again. So, all will have to remain alert in this regard." 

Stressing that the Awami League (AL) will have to come to power to build the country as Smart Bangladesh, the AL president sought votes for her party's electoral symbol 'boat' once again in the next general election.

Referring to imposition of sanctions on RAB officials and visa sanction by the USA, the prime minister said, "Those who curbed terrorism and militancy, sanction is imposed on them. We can't understand its mystery."

"Those who did not support our liberation war want to play games with our country in various ways now. The players can't be allowed to play.  People of the country will have to remain united," she went on.

The premier asked expatriate Bangladeshis to send remittance through legal channels, search foreign partners to make investment in Bangladesh particularly in the ICT, food processing and small industries.

She also urged expatriates to abide by the laws of their host countries and discouraged overseas job seekers to migrate to foreign countries through illegal channels.

Hasina asked the expatriates to inspire their families and relatives in Bangladesh not to leave an inch of land uncultivated in order to boost food production amid the current global situation.

She said her government has taken steps to improve the food storage system.

The premier focused on her government's success in different sectors and the progress the country has attained since 2009.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / BNP / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Turning a banana stem into fibre is a long process which includes cutting the stem, drying the pieces and inserting them into the machine. The final product looks similar to jute fibre. Photo: Courtesy

The unripened potential of Bangladesh’s banana fibre industry

4h | Panorama
A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton is displayed at Koller Auction House in Zurich, Switzerland on March 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Why collect Ferraris when you can own a T-Rex?

20h | Panorama
The safety, security and well-being of our society are increasingly dependent on information and services provided from space. Photo: Reuters

Space exploration diversifies. Will Bangladesh ever enter the race?

22h | Panorama
These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Due to waste mismanagement Rajshahi city has become unsightly

Due to waste mismanagement Rajshahi city has become unsightly

1h | TBS Stories
Anisul’s ‘little bonsai forest’ in old Dhaka

Anisul’s ‘little bonsai forest’ in old Dhaka

15h | TBS Stories
Ctg researchers developing Chandrabora antivenom

Ctg researchers developing Chandrabora antivenom

17h | TBS Stories
“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

“Hilsa is my favorite”-Danish Envoy

19h | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price

5
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up