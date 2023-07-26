BNP wants to destabilise country, not election: PM Hasina says in Rome

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has alleged that the BNP does not want an election, rather the opposition party seeks to destabilise the country.

"The election will definitely be held as per the constitution. BNP knows that the people will not vote for them. Why would the people vote for those who were driven out due to vote-rigging? They want to destabilise the country," she said on Tuesday while addressing a community event held at her place of residence in Rome, where she is attending the UN Food Summit.

She questioned how the BNP could seek votes after killing people through arson and violence.

"They don't want an election. They want to hamper the ongoing development trend of the country and its people," she said.

The premier said the BNP never wants welfare of the people of this country.

"Their purpose is to catch fish in troubled water. So, their aim is to hamper the progress of Bangladesh," she told the gathering.

The premier asked everyone to stay united and protect Bangladesh from this "evil" force, the BNP, saying, "They want to push Bangladesh into an unstable situation again. So, all will have to remain alert in this regard."

Stressing that the Awami League (AL) will have to come to power to build the country as Smart Bangladesh, the AL president sought votes for her party's electoral symbol 'boat' once again in the next general election.

Referring to imposition of sanctions on RAB officials and visa sanction by the USA, the prime minister said, "Those who curbed terrorism and militancy, sanction is imposed on them. We can't understand its mystery."

"Those who did not support our liberation war want to play games with our country in various ways now. The players can't be allowed to play. People of the country will have to remain united," she went on.

The premier asked expatriate Bangladeshis to send remittance through legal channels, search foreign partners to make investment in Bangladesh particularly in the ICT, food processing and small industries.

She also urged expatriates to abide by the laws of their host countries and discouraged overseas job seekers to migrate to foreign countries through illegal channels.

Hasina asked the expatriates to inspire their families and relatives in Bangladesh not to leave an inch of land uncultivated in order to boost food production amid the current global situation.

She said her government has taken steps to improve the food storage system.

The premier focused on her government's success in different sectors and the progress the country has attained since 2009.