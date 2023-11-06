BNP wants to come to power thru vandalism, arson attacks: Home minister

BSS
06 November, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 07:14 pm

He said a "terrorist attack" on a police van is clearly an attempt to kill more policemen in the name of blockade

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The BNP carried out arson attacks and terrorist activities to come to power, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said today.

"They want to come to power by creating anarchy through vandalism and arson attacks across the country in the name of blockade and hartal," he told the journalists at his ministry office on Monday (6 November).

The BNP knows that they will not win the elections as the people of the country have withdrawn their support, said the minister.

Replying to a question, he said the senior central leaders of BNP who were on the dais during the rally on 28 October cannot avoid the responsibility for the anarchy and arson attacks which killed an innocent bus helper and a policeman.

Kamal mentioned the violence, target attacks on law enforcers became a hallmark of BNP-Jamaat in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

He said a "terrorist attack" on a police van is clearly an attempt to kill more policemen in the name of blockade.

Replying to another question about the annual examination in the schools, he said BNP enforced the blockade, which will hamper annual examinations across the country.

"I hope that the BNP will realise the issue of annual examination of the students and withdraw their blockade considering it."

The minister said that the BNP launched attacks on the people and the public properties in the name of blockade and they are sparing none. They were attacking ambulances and hospitals like terrorists, he said.

"Holding the elections in time and people's mandate are the only way to change any particular regime of the government," the minister said.

Kamal also said that the BNP leaders were not arrested for political reasons, but for their involvement in the criminal activities, adding, "All the BNP leaders and activists who have been arrested so far have criminal charges against them."

He said the BNP activists vandalised hospitals, set fire to ambulances, buses, cars, and other properties. They created panic and hostage innocent people by their anarchy.

Referring to the 28 October rally, the minister said the BNP activists took position in front of the residence of the chief justice, broke his main gate and threw brickbats.

As per their commitment, the BNP and its associate bodies could hold their rally at Nayapaltan, but they took position at the Kakrail mosque area and beyond Fakirapool intersection, he added.

"We are ready to take part in the elections. Our law enforcement agencies are capable enough to conduct the elections smoothly. Besides, our BGB and Ansars are ready to assist the Election Commission to hold the polls peacefully," the minister added.

