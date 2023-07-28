BNP wants to come to power thru the backdoor: Hanif

Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif said the BNP wants to come to power through the "backdoor".

"The BNP is conspiring as the nation is hoping that the country will move forward under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina through the next elections.

"Today the BNP holds meetings with foreigners before every rally. Why do they do it? They want to come to power through the backdoor. We will not let anyone do so. We don't want another 1/11."