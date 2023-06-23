BNP wants bloodshed again in country: Quader

Politics

BSS
23 June, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 09:43 pm

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said BNP wants to spill blood again in the country by hatching plots in collusion with foreigners.

"Many people do not want Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to be in power. Many don't need power. Only ousting Sheikh Hasina is their politics. A party in Bangladesh is doing this politics today," he told a discussion in Dhaka.

The discussion was organised at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre marking the 74th founding anniversary of the ruling Awami League.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, on the AL's founding anniversary, its leaders and activists should take oath against the conspiracy of the opposition parties.

"We are there. This soil is our soil. Our roots have deepened in this soil. We were born here... we will protect the dignity of our motherland at any cost, even in exchange of blood. That is our pledge," he said.

The AL general secretary said there are two achievements in the life of Bangalees - one is Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and another is leader of our struggle Sheikh Hasina.

The Awami League is the resort of the two achievements, he said, adding that the Awami League is the name of moving forward against any emergency and crisis period like disaster.

Quader said the world leaders have been lauded Sheikh Hasina but conspiracy is on in Bangladesh to kill her. The dignity that Sheikh Hasina has brought to the country is the asset of the whole nation, he said.

"If Sheikh Hasina did not return home, did anyone of this country have the courage to construct Padma Bridge with own funding? Electricity has reached every household in Bangladesh," the road transport minister said.

On the first day of the New Year, the children of the country are getting free textbooks as she returned home, he said, adding that Metrorail, Elevated Express and Bangabandhu Tunnel have been built under the leadership of Prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

