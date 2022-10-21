BNP vows to stage the biggest rally in recent memory in Khulna

Vice Chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Shamsuzzaman Dudu has said that the party's divisional rally in Khulna on Saturday will be the biggest public gathering that people have seen in recent years.

Dudu, coordinator of the party's Programme Implementation Committee, said this at a press briefing held at the BNP's Khulna office on Friday.

In the briefing, the BNP leader requested the police and the local administration to behave responsibly instead of instigating violence.

"An atmosphere of fear has been created in the entire Khulna division to foil the rally through the suspension of public transports. Will our activists from the adjoining districts reach Khulna by foot? Why will such a situation prevail in a country where people have sacrificed blood for independence and democracy?" said Dudu.

The BNP leader added that by arresting 13 BNP leaders and activists who were accompanying senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, the government has insulted a valiant freedom fighter.

"I thank the Khulna administration for allowing us to hold the rally without delay. But they along with Awami League activists have created a fearful environment by suspending public transports and threatening the local people against joining our program. I urge them to let us carry out our activities peacefully," Dudu added.

Starting at 2:00pm the rally will continue till 5:00pm. According to Dudu, the rally is for reestablishing democracy in the country.

"This rally is being organized demanding the release of our leader Khaleda Zia and bringing back his son Tarique Rahman to the country. This rally is also for the people, for reducing the prices of daily essentials including fuel," Dudu said.

Several BNP leaders and activists, including Vice Chairman Nitai Roy Chowdhury and Information Secretary Azizul Bari Helal, were present during the briefing.