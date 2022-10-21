BNP vows to stage the biggest rally in recent memory in Khulna

Politics

UNB
21 October, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 05:07 pm

Related News

BNP vows to stage the biggest rally in recent memory in Khulna

UNB
21 October, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 05:07 pm
BNP vows to stage the biggest rally in recent memory in Khulna

Vice Chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Shamsuzzaman Dudu has said that the party's divisional rally in Khulna on Saturday will be the biggest public gathering that people have seen in recent years.

Dudu, coordinator of the party's Programme Implementation Committee, said this at a press briefing held at the BNP's Khulna office on Friday.

In the briefing, the BNP leader requested the police and the local administration to behave responsibly instead of instigating violence.

"An atmosphere of fear has been created in the entire Khulna division to foil the rally through the suspension of public transports. Will our activists from the adjoining districts reach Khulna by foot? Why will such a situation prevail in a country where people have sacrificed blood for independence and democracy?" said Dudu.

The BNP leader added that by arresting 13 BNP leaders and activists who were accompanying senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, the government has insulted a valiant freedom fighter.

"I thank the Khulna administration for allowing us to hold the rally without delay. But they along with Awami League activists have created a fearful environment by suspending public transports and threatening the local people against joining our program. I urge them to let us carry out our activities peacefully," Dudu added.

Starting at 2:00pm the rally will continue till 5:00pm. According to Dudu, the rally is for reestablishing democracy in the country.

"This rally is being organized demanding the release of our leader Khaleda Zia and bringing back his son Tarique Rahman to the country. This rally is also for the people, for reducing the prices of daily essentials including fuel," Dudu said.

Several BNP leaders and activists, including Vice Chairman Nitai Roy Chowdhury and Information Secretary Azizul Bari Helal, were present during the briefing.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / BNP rally / BNP divisional rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Business and leisure travel are being combined in a new trend that airlines call hybrid work.Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg

Covid risks? Airfare inflation? WFH? Let’s hit the skies

4h | Panorama
How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

How lack of data makes it difficult to measure SDG progress

7h | Panorama
Jungle cats live in groves and thicktes rather than deep forests. This photo was taken at the outskirts of Dhaka city. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Encounter: The urban jungle cat still stalks the peripheries of Dhaka city

8h | Earth
Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation has the capacity to sell 10 tonnes of fish in Dhaka city daily but they are selling less than one tonne due to low demand. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Why is fresh fish sold by the govt not in high demand?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The market where bird houses are sold

The market where bird houses are sold

2h | Videos
Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

Hanif Biriyani opened five branches in 3 decades

6h | Videos
How to take care of teeth

How to take care of teeth

7h | Videos
How did Nuhash’s work reach global audience

How did Nuhash’s work reach global audience

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning