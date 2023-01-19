BNP vows to make movement 'to restore democracy' a success

UNB
19 January, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 04:51 pm

BNP vows to make movement 'to restore democracy' a success

UNB
19 January, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 04:51 pm
BNP vows to make movement &#039;to restore democracy&#039; a success

BNP has vowed to make the ongoing anti-government movement for 'restoring democracy' a success on the 87th birth anniversary of its founder Ziaur Rahman.

BNP leaders and activists took the oath after placing wreaths at the grave of former president and the party founder Ziaur Rahman on his 87th birth anniversary at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the city on Thursday.

BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the people of the country have woken up to thwart the plot of Awami League to reestablish one-party rule.

"The entire nation has plunged into darkness. It has woken up to restore democracy and thwart conspiracy of Awami League to reestablish one-party rule," he said while talking to reporters.

"We hope that we'll be able to organise people with a new pledge and win the movement of restoring democracy, protecting the multi-party democracy, protecting Bangladesh and saving independence and sovereignty of the country," he said.

The Liberation War started not only with the proclamation of independence by Ziaur Rahman, he also led the war against from the front side and after nine months, the country became independent, said Fakhrul.

"Ziaur Rahman within a short span of time united the divided nation and brought us from the darkness of one-party rule to the light of multi-party democracy," he said.

Earlier, around 11am, BNP leaders including its senior leaders Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moin Khan, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, led by Mirza Fakhrul placed the wreaths at the grave of Zia and offered special prayers.

Later, Fakhrul also inaugurated a free medical camp and a blood donation programme at BNP's Nayapaltan Central office at noon.

BNP also published posters of Ziaur Rahman on the day. They also kept the national flag at half-mast.

