BNP Vice Chairman Shahjahan placed on 4-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed BNP Vice-Chairman Barrister Shahjahan Omar Bir Uttam on four-day remand in a case filed over torching a bus in New Market area of the capital.

The Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam granted police the remand on Sunday (5 November).

He was earlier picked up by police on Saturday night, according to a statement released by the party.