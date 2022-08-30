BNP vice-chairman Mintoo among 354 sued in Feni

Two cases have been filed against 354 people, including BNP Vice-Chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo, in connection with Monday's clash between BNP activists and police in Sonagazi upazila of Feni.

Sourajit Barua and Main Uddin, two sub-inspectors of Sonagazi Model Police Station filed the cases against 94 identified BNP leaders and its activists on Tuesday.

Ripon, 28, an activist of BNP detained earlier, was shown arrested in the two cases.

On Monday, at least ten people were injured in a clash between police and BNP activists when they were holding a rally at Sonagazi zero point in the upazila, as part of their central programme protesting the price hike of daily commodities including oil, gas, and fertilizers, as well as the murders of Swechchasebak Dal leader Abdur Rahim and unit Chhatra Dal president Noor-e Alam in Bhola.

Police fired 60 rounds of bullets during Monday's violent clash.

A chase and counter chase took place during the melee.

Khaled Hossain, officer-in-charge of Sonagazi Model Police Station, said police arrested an activist of Jubo Dal.