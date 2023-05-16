BNP urges voters not to participate in city polls

BNP has urged voters not to participate in the upcoming polls in five city corporations – Gazipur, Khulna, Barishal, Rangpur, and Sylhet –, with a view to implementing its previous decision regarding the matter.

The party's standing committee, at a virtual meeting held on Monday night, took the decision and called upon the voters to support its decision.

Previously, the party decided not to take part in the city polls under the supervision of the incumbent election commission.

The Business Standard received a copy of the decision taken in the meeting.

"In order to implement the BNP's previous decision of not participating in the five city corporation elections, voters are urged not to participate in the polls under the current Election Commission," reads the copy.

The BNP feels that the city corporation elections, held under the ruling government, are influenced by political motives.

"No election will be neutral, free, and fair under this government. So, the city corporation elections will also be controlled by the government. It will not reflect public opinion. That is why the BNP has decided not to participate in the meaningless election," said BNP leaders at the meeting.

The party's standing committee strongly appealed to the people not to participate "in this farcical election.

Besides, the BNP has taken a decision to take steps for bringing all democratic forces into the field to scale up the party's ongoing movement.

BNP leaders Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Babu Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, and Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir along with other members of the standing committee were present in the meeting.

Elections to Gazipur City Corporation on 25 May, Khulna, and Barishal on 12 June, Rajshahi and Sylhet on 21 June.