Political parties, alliances express solidarity with protesters' 'complete shutdown' programme

Politics

TBS Report
17 July, 2024, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 12:01 am

A protester demonstrates against the quota system for government jobs during a programme in Shahbagh on 12 July. Photo: Mehedi Hasan
A protester demonstrates against the quota system for government jobs during a programme in Shahbagh on 12 July. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The BNP and other political parties and alliances expressed their solidarity with the "complete shutdown" programme announced by the quota protesters tomorrow.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi urged its party members and the general public to join the "complete shutdown" programme.

The BNP leader said BNP is extending its full support to the student movement.

He said BNP leaders and workers will actively participate in the shutdown.

Meanwhile, "Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote", a partner alliance of the simultaneous anti-government movement, expressed also its solidarity with tomorrow's "complete shutdown" programme. 

Dr Fariduzzaman Farhad, chairman of the National People's Party (NPP) and coordinator of the alliance, issued a statement tonight (17 July) to announce their support to the student movement.

BFUJ, DUJ to hold protest rally tomorrow

The Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) will hold demonstration processions tomorrow, protesting attacks on journalists during the anti-quota movement.

The demonstration will be held at 11:00am in front of National Press Club.

In a statement, BFUJ General Secretary Quader Gani Chowdhury and DUJ General Secretary Khurshid Alam requested all to attend the protest rally.

Earlier in the evening, quota protesters announced that they will launch a 'complete shutdown' programme tomorrow in protest of "the killings, beatings of protesters and others by police, BGB, RAB and SWAT".

In a Facecbook post made at 7:44pm today, Asif Mahmud, one of the coordinators of the quota reform movement, said, "We are announcing a 'Complete Shutdown' across the country tomorrow (July 18) to protest against the brutal attacks of the police, BGB, RAB, SWAT on the peaceful movement of students, to protest the murders, to demand the prosecution of the murderers, to ensure a terror-free campus and to push our one-point demand."

He said other than hospitals and emergency no institution's doors will open and other than ambulances, no cars will ply the street.

BNP / Quota reform / Bangladesh

