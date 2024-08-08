BNP urges lawful action against those exploiting their name

The Chattogram Metropolitan unit of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has expressed deep concern over recent incidents of attacks on government buildings, property destruction, and widespread vandalism in Chattogram following what they describe as the end of the "Awami misrule."

Since 5 August, various parts of the city have seen escalating acts of unrest, prompting the BNP to call for calm and lawful behaviour.

In a statement released on Thursday (8 August), BNP Metropolitan Convenor Ershad Ullah and Member Secretary Nazimur Rahman emphasised the importance of restraint during this period of political transition.

The leaders warned against conspiracies aimed at creating instability across the country, which they believe are designed to disrupt the ongoing democratic transition. The statement specifically raised concerns that, following Sheikh Hasina's departure, certain groups are attempting to undermine the morale of the police force.

"It becomes easy to destabilise the country when the police are rendered ineffective, leading to insecurity for religious minorities," the BNP leaders said. They urged the public not to take the law into their own hands or seek revenge, stressing that anarchy is not a solution.

The BNP leaders issued a clear directive: "If someone commits a crime in the name of BNP, detain them and hand them over to the law." They also provided hotline numbers – 01819387201, 01881643400, and 01819832490 – for citizens to report any specific complaints against BNP members, assuring that both organisational and legal action would be taken against any wrongdoing within their ranks.

In their appeal to the authorities, the BNP leaders called for strong measures to maintain law and order, ensuring the safety of all citizens. They urged particular attention to protecting individuals, regardless of their religious or ethnic identity.

Concluding their statement, the BNP leaders appealed to the public to set aside differences, violence, and thoughts of revenge, and to work together to uphold the values of the Liberation War, specifically the principles of equality, human dignity, and social justice.