BNP to unveil their final one-point movement this week

BNP is preparing for their final one-point movement to what they call "topple the government."

The party is set to announce their "final movement" against the government on 12 July.

"We sent a letter to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner yesterday (8 July), requesting the use of a mic and comprehensive security for a gathering on Wednesday (12 July). We will announce our one-point movement to topple the government from the gathering," Dhaka North Unit Convenor of BNP Abdus Salam said.

The Business Standard obtained a copy of the permission-seeking letter signed by the BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

However, when contacted, DMP sources said that they did not receive any letter yet.

The announcement will be made by the Party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in the gathering in front of the BNP's central office in Nayapaltan, Dhaka.

The BNP also instructed their affiliates and allied organizations to make comprehensive preparations for the gathering.

BNP Vice Chairman Barkatullah Bulu, on Saturday, said that thirty-six political parties will soon announce a joint programme to topple the government.

"To remove Sheikh Hasina, everyone has to be on the streets," he said while addressing a preparatory meeting of Chattogram Divisional Sramik Dal on the occasion of the mega rally of Chittagong Divisional Sramik Dal at the BNP office ground at Nasimon Bhaban in Chattogram.

Meanwhile, sources said that BNP's Chairman Tarique Rahman virtually chaired a closed-door meeting on Saturday night, where the decision of the gathering was made.

The party's Chairman Tareq Rahman and Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, along with senior leaders from the district and affiliate organizations, spoke at the meeting held at Nayapaltan.

Meanwhile, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had a meeting with BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia on Saturday night. Party workers believe that the meeting was held to inform the party's chairperson about the overall situation and the decision of holding a gathering to announce the final movement.

According to sources at the BNP standing committee, the party primarily intended to make the declaration on 15 July. The leaders had a series of meetings with the affiliate organisations.

However, the party decided to announce the movement three days earlier as a six-member European Union (EU) Election Exploratory Mission is visiting Dhaka for a 16-day trip to observe the election situation. BNP is expected to hold a meeting with the EU delegation.

Another delegation from the US will also arrive this week.

BNP have expressed their intention to inform foreign representatives that they have reached the final stage of the movement to "topple the government," the sources said.

Earlier on Friday (7 July), BNP Secretary General said that the party and its allies are working to bring their ongoing anti-government movement to its final phase with a one-point demand of holding the next general elections under a non-party government.

"Thirty-six parties are aligned with the movement against the government," Fakhrul stated at a briefing after meeting with delegations of Gonoforum and Bangladesh People's Party.