BNP turns into parasite party: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP has turned into a parasite party as it is now depending on anti-quota and teachers movements.

"BNP depends on anti-quota and teachers' movements after being failed in all anti-government movements. But, none can win in any movement by depending on others' shoulders," he said while addressing a discussion, organised by the AL Dhaka district unit marking the 75th founding anniversary of the party at Hemayetpur in Savar, outskirt of the capital.

The BNP leaders talk recklessly. They have become an adamant politician in the country's politics. The party is now being controlled by a remote control from London, he said, adding, "BNP's senior leaders are now in fear of losing job."

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges minister said, the reality is that BNP could not wage any successful movement in the last couple of years, as the party activists have no faith on their leaders.

The AL general secretary said, BNP is now claiming that Bangladesh has turned into India and the government brought nothing from India.

"But the reality is that Bangladesh has not turned into India in the last 53 years, rather border and enclaves issues were resolved and we got our share in the last five decades," he added.

On the other hand, he said, Begum Zia told that she was forgotten to discuss about the Ganges Agreement when she was in power and visited India.

Quader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly for the welfare of the country.

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, MP, AL Presidium Member Advocate Quamrul Islam, MP, Dhaka Zila Parishad Chairman Mahbubur Rahman, Saiful Islam, MP, and AL Savar upazila unit Manjurul Alam Rajib, among others, addressed the discussion with AL Dhaka district unit President Banzir Ahmed, MP, in the chair.