BNP trying to blame govt for their internal chaos: Quader

Politics

BSS
14 July, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 11:35 am

BNP trying to blame govt for their internal chaos: Quader

BSS
14 July, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 11:35 am
BNP trying to blame govt for their internal chaos: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP has been trying to blame the government and AL for their internal chaos and anarchy. 

"BNP's main objective is to foil the upcoming national elections and gain sympathy of its foreign masters by drawing their attention on themselves (BNP)," he said in a statement issued condemning BNP's recent anarchism and violence across the country.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said with the aim of destroying the country's ongoing democratic and peaceful governance system, BNP is deliberately creating internal chaos and terrorist acts and trying to put its responsibility on the government and AL men. 

The BNP leaders are going door-to-door of their foreign masters by preparing false, fabricated and imaginary reports against the government and the ruling AL, he said.

Claiming that BNP has been continuously carrying out political programmes and movements which lack public participation, the AL general secretary said since BNP's so-called movement was rejected by the country's people, it chose the path of terrorism and violence.

Calling upon the AL leaders and workers to deal with the situation peacefully and patiently, ignoring provocations of BNP men, he said everyone should remain alert about the provocations and conspiracies of all evil forces including BNP. 

Quader asked the administration to take effective measures so that BNP cadres cannot create any anarchy anywhere in the country and to take legal action immediately if any violence takes place here.

BNP is conducting planned information terrorism using social media, shunning public-oriented political programmes, he said, adding that the BNP is continuously presenting false and fabricated information against the Awami League and Bangladesh. 

"Spreading such ugly and tasteless 'rumour-terrorism' is only possible for the politically bankrupt and deranged BNP," the road transport minister said. 

He reiterated that the AL government is committed to holding the general elections in a fair and peaceful manner in line with the country's constitution.
 
"No rumour, terrorism and conspiracy can destroy the peaceful atmosphere of elections. The Awami League and the people together will foil any ill-attempt created to hamper the next national polls," Quader said.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

